Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Back to School

Double the fun as twin brothers excited to start their school life together

Gabriel Rule
By Gabriel Rule
Updated January 30 2024 - 7:30am, first published 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bellamy and Everett get the lowdown of the playground at Victory. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Bellamy and Everett get the lowdown of the playground at Victory. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Young twins Bellamy and Everett Burton first-ever school uniforms had to be hidden from them over the summer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.