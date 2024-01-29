Double the fun as twin brothers excited to start their school life together

Young twins Bellamy and Everett Burton first-ever school uniforms had to be hidden from them over the summer.
"They would not have lasted the distance if we had let them wear them," the twin's mother, Megan Champion, said.
"But we did try their shoes on this morning and one of them is too small already. So they are probably not going to last very long."
The Victory Christian College siblings were just two of hundreds of students across Bendigo whose 13 years of education kicked off this week, with term one beginning at many schools on Tuesday, January 30.
"They are going to be in separate classes, so that will be a big transition for them," Ms Champion said.
"But it will be really good for them to have their own identities."
Well-wishers with phones out will file through the gates to capture the preps' first glance of their place of learning on the opening day, which will occur on different days this week depending on the school.
It will be a familiar sight for Bellamy and Everett having already watched older sister Adaline from the car when she started school in 2023.
Adaline spent the summer educating her brothers on the lay of the land in the school yard, their mother said.
"All of the discussions have been about the best things to buy from the canteen," Ms Champion said.
Bellamy and Everett had also had a chance to rattle the monkey bars and slip down the slide and would report back on the best bits of the playground to their peers, Ms Champion said.
"They are very excited," she said.
A twin herself, Ms Champion was happy Bellamy and Everett had each other as a safety net as they embarked on their first days of school.
"It is about about knowing that they can look across the class if they are feeling a bit insecure," she said
"They can look over ... and there is that safety there."
While homework, essays and equations might eventually become the pillar stones of their school days, Bellamy and Everett had simpler pleasures on the mind to start the school year.
"Chocolate" and "Zooper Doopers" from the canteen was what excited them most.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.