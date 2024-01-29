Bendigo Advertiser
Square bounces back as Dragons sustain back-to-back defeats

NS
By Nathan Spicer
January 29 2024 - 1:00pm
Golden Square opener Sarah Mannes winds up to blast away a full toss during her sides win over Sandhurst on Sunday.
In one of the more eagerly anticipated regular season clashes in Lisa Chesters Shield's short history, Golden Square returned to the winners list against rivals Sandhurst.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

