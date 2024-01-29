Square bounces back as Dragons sustain back-to-back defeats

In one of the more eagerly anticipated regular season clashes in Lisa Chesters Shield's short history, Golden Square returned to the winners list against rivals Sandhurst.
The two powerhouses of the competition were stunned last week by unfancied White Hills and Bendigo outfits.
With the top two sides facing off on Sunday, the game was set up perfectly, and it was Square who condemned Sandhurst to incredibly rare back-to-back defeats.
Square's win was built on the back of opening pair Tammy Norquay and Sarah Mannes, who combined for a 116-run first-wicket stand.
The pair both made half-centuries - Mannes 59 and Norquay 51 - but were dismissed in quick succession, along with reliable first drop Sarah Perry as the Dragons dragged themselves back into the contest before the Bulldogs could cash in at the back end of their 25 overs.
Abby-Lee Scott dismissed Norquay and Perry to finish with figures of 2-21 off 5.0.
Needing 155 for victory, the Dragons struggled to find much flow in their innings as partners came and went for skipper Kate Shallard.
Shallard played the lone hand and was the only Dragons to post double figures, finishing with 65 off 62 balls before she was eventually bowled by Sarah Mannes (2-14 off 3.0), with her side still requiring 56 runs.
Until that stage, the Dragons were able to put partnerships together but couldn't find the match-winning one with wickets falling at scores of 32, 69, 85 and then Shallard at 4-99.
Along with Mannes, four other Bulldogs took wickets with openers Sienna Barnett (1-17 off 5.0) and Megan Baird (1-23 off 5.0), constricting the Dragons run rate.
The Dragons batted through their innings but could only manage 7-116, falling 38 runs short.
With two home and away rounds remaining, the Dragons are only a win ahead of third-placed Bendigo - albeit with a vastly better percentage - who they face next Sunday.
Bendigo made it four wins in a row after a comfortable triumph at Strathfieldsaye.
The Goer's decision to bowl first proved fruitful, with their attack holding their lines to restrict the Jets to 6-77.
Zoe Ross was superb, finishing with figures of 3-4 off 4.0.
An easy chase was expected for the Goers, but outside of opener Amy Ryan, the Goer's top five all fell for four runs or less.
With the scores at 5-41, Ryan (42 not out) batted through the innings to guide the Goers home with over ten overs to spare.
White Hills back up their stunning win over Sandhurst with a 41-run victory against Strathdale-Maristians.
The Demons made 7-97, with Siobhan Thompson (25) top-scoring.
The Suns never threatened, only managing 6-56 from their 25 overs.
Madisyn Morrison was the pick of the bowlers, taking 2-17 off 5.0.
The win confirmed the Demons place in the top four and an elimination final meeting, most likely against the Goers.
