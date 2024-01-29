Sweet seven as Hawks dominate country athletics championships

EAGLEHAWK has maintained its team dominance at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships.
For the seventh year in a row the Hawks made a clean sweep of the Margaret Saunders Country Cup, Ex-Athletes Cup and David Kitt Memorial Trophy at the championships, which were held in Ballarat from Friday to Sunday.
The Margaret Saunders Country Cup is awarded to the leading team at the championships, while the Ex-Athletes Cup is for the most women's points and the the David Kitt Memorial Trophy for the most men's points.
Eaglehawk was a convincing winner of the Margaret Saunders Country Cup, racking up 1423.5 points.
Geelong Guild finished runner-up on 958 points, while Wendouree rounded out the top three with 817.5 points.
A team of 60 athletes represented Eaglehawk at the country championships held at Llanberris Reserve.
"I'm really pleased with the group and that's what we compete as - a group," Eaglehawk president Terry Hicks said on Monday.
"There's a reason why we have strong numbers competing each year and why we are able to maintain them and that's because the team is very much invested in being a team rather than individual athletes.
"We've got some fantastic coaches and we try to cater for everyone, whether you're a gold medalist or someone who helps to score points for the team.
"We have tremendous buy-in all the way through from parents to the kids who are still in Little Athletics.
"That's the way the club has operated for a long time and one of the reasons why we also do well in the Athletics Victoria Shield League season as well, despite having less numbers than some of the big city clubs."
The Hawks were among the four Bendigo-based clubs to compete at the championships along with South Bendigo, Bendigo University and Bendigo Harriers.
Two Bendigo clubs filled the top six placings in the Margaret Saunders Country Cup, with South Bendigo finishing sixth.
Eaglehawk won 117 medals - 41 gold, 35 silver and 41 bronze.
South Bendigo ended the championships with 65 medals - 28 gold, 21 silver and 16 bronze.
There were 35 medals won by Bendigo Harriers - 12 gold, 13 silver and 10 bronze.
And Bendigo University won six medals - five gold and one bronze.
As well as its team success, the Joyce Lockyer Memorial Shield was presented to Eaglehawk's Craig Graham, who was also a silver medalist in the 50-plus hammer.
"The Joyce Lockyer Memorial Shield is an award for throwers that recognises sportsmanship," Hicks said.
"Craig is a good thrower, but he never sits down. The whole time we were there he was not only competing, but helping to officiate and just always doing something to help people out without being asked and that's why he won the award."
The Hawks also had the winner of the Veteran Athlete of the Meet in Hugh Richard.
Richard notched wins in the 40-plus 100m, 200m, 400m, 800m and 4 x 100m relay events.
"It was only six months ago that Hugh was running marathons and now he's on the cusp of breaking local sprint records," Hicks said.
"He is a very diverse athlete."
Also earning one of the individual awards was South Bendigo's Connor Wilson, who took out the Stuart Hunter Memorial Shield for the best under-16 performance, which included winning gold in the under-16 shot put with 16.98m.
Next year will mark the 80th running of the Victorian Country Athletics Championships, which will be held in Bendigo.
- with Nathan Dole
