Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Review

Sweet seven as Hawks dominate country athletics championships

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated January 29 2024 - 3:04pm, first published 11:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The victorious Eaglehawk Athletics Club after its dominant performance in Ballarat. Picture by Scott Sidley
The victorious Eaglehawk Athletics Club after its dominant performance in Ballarat. Picture by Scott Sidley

EAGLEHAWK has maintained its team dominance at the Victorian Country Athletics Championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.