Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Tattoo artists forced out by 'suspicious' Hargreaves Mall fire

Gabriel Rule
Tom O'Callaghan
By Gabriel Rule, and Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 29 2024 - 2:37pm, first published 11:41am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Matthew Anderson from Pagan Lore Tattoo Studio watches on as police and firefighters comb through the Mall and the shop he works out of. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Matthew Anderson from Pagan Lore Tattoo Studio watches on as police and firefighters comb through the Mall and the shop he works out of. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Seven tattoo artists are scrambling to find studios after a fire tore through a business next door in Hargreaves Mall.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.