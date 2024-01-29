Tattoo artists forced out by 'suspicious' Hargreaves Mall fire

Seven tattoo artists are scrambling to find studios after a fire tore through a business next door in Hargreaves Mall.
The blaze erupted at a tobacco shop early on Monday, January 29 and firefighters have been inspecting other buildings.
It is not yet clear how extensive the fire and smoke damage is but artists at Pagan Lore Tattoo Studio expect they will need to find other places to work for the foreseeable future.
"The landlord is going to help us find another premises," artist Matthew Anderson said.
He was among Mall traders on scene working out their next steps on Monday morning.
"If I wasn't such a resilient person, I'd be broken right about now," Mr Anderson said.
All seven artists are self-employed and rent their space from the landlord. It is too early to know whether artists will be able to find guest spots at other Bendigo studios.
The studio itself only opened three months ago.
Several shops next door to the tattoo studio are either new or have new owners, the Advertiser understands.
The fire is a reminder of how quickly a fire can spread between businesses in the Mall, one trader with a shop in the area said.
"It's only MDF separating us from [the business] out the back [of our store]. I'd say it's possibly the same for these ones too," they said, pointing to the stores where the fire broke out.
Police have set up a crime scene and are treating the fire as suspicious.
