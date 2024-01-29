Wedderburn Trotters Cup win edges Alford closer to driving milestone

ON THE cusp of 8000 career wins in the sulky, champion reinsman Chris Alford was given a 'surprise' boost towards the milestone with a tough victory aboard Grumpee in Sunday's Wedderburn Trotters Cup (2690m).
Run at Maryborough, the four-year-old gelding - trained by Chris' wife Alison - produced a career-best effort to date off 10m to land the $12,000 feature with a powerful burst in the home straight.
One out and two back for the bulk of the last lap, Alford peeled out from behind Baltica as the Emmett and Richard Brosnan-trained mare made his dash for the front at the 200m, with Grumpee proving too strong in the run to the line to win by 2.6m.
Majestical Belle (Fred Spiteri/Michael Bellman) was nine metres from the winner in third.
No one was more astonished to see Grumpee prevail than his driver.
"That was a bit of a surprise; he's come from just ordinary races into being off 10 (metres) in cup races with the rating system and it just seems a bit hard," Alford said.
"But I was very impressed with him (on Sunday), I didn't think he could do that."
Thrilled for the stable to get its hands on another country cup, Alford cautioned that Grumpee's climbing national rating would make life ever so tough for the son of Muscle Mass (USA) and Ostensibly over the next 12 months.
"He'll be off 20 now in that sort of level, so it's nearly impossible," the 55-year-old said.
"He's probably not mature enough, just turning four, to be a metro horse, which is what he is ranked as.
"So he's sort of buggered for 12 months.
"I just hope he pays his way for another 12 months and matures a bit and goes to another level."
Grumpee's fifth win from 21 career starts boosted his prize earnings to $60,510.
A double on Sunday for Alford, bolstered by a win in the final race on the program aboard the Susan Hunter-trained Lethal Lover, pushed him to within two of the 8000 win milestone.
Alford sympathised with the Wedderburn Harness Racing Club for not being able to run its cup meeting on its home track, but viewed the move to Maryborough as a blessing in disguise for Grumpee.
"It's unfortunate for the club that they couldn't have their cup at their track," he said.
"I'm not sure Grumpee would have won where he was on that track, so it was probably fortunate for him.
"It's always fun getting to Wedderburn and having a spin around - it's a good atmosphere.
"I was only thinking about it on the way here, when dad (Barry) had Noopy Kiosk, I reckon he won his first or second start at Wedderburn, so it's been a good track for us."
Strathfieldsaye's Douglas stable snared its second country cup of the season after Earl Of Pembroke convincingly took out the $12,000 Wedderburn Pacing Cup (2690m).
Earl Of Pembroke was confidently driven by Jack Laugher, who despite being three wide on the home corner the first time, was eventually able to find cover one out and one back after Ryan Sanderson launched a mid-race move on Platinum Stride.
Handily placed on the home corner, the four-year-old gelding with plenty of race fitness on his side was able to cruise past the tiring frontrunner Soho Moonraker, having his first start since September, and powered away for a strong 1.5m win over a gallant Ubetcha Tigerpie.
Platinum Stride produced a fine effort for third.
Interviewed post race, Laugher felt everything had fallen into place for Earl Of Pembroke, who boosted his ever-improving record to six wins and six placings from 14 starts, for earnings of $50,508.
"I got lucky today in that we lobbed in a handy spot and didn't have to peel out until late," he said.
"Everything panned out well."
Five of Earl Pembroke's six career wins have come from his last six starts, highlighted by a metropolitan success at Melton two days before Christmas.
The Douglas stable's second country cup win this season followed that of Our Vincent Can Gogh in the $30,000 Echuca Pacing Cup on New Year's Day.
Their cup success gave Laugher and Douglas a double for the day following a win by Clymenus in the previous race.
Only a recent acquisition for the stable, the five-year-old gelding made it two in a row after winning his previous start at Wagga Wagga.
