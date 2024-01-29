Bendigo Advertiser
Wedderburn Trotters Cup win edges Alford closer to driving milestone

By Kieran Iles
Updated January 29 2024 - 6:08pm, first published 12:35pm
Grumpee, driven by Chris Alford and trained by Alison Alford, wins the Wedderburn Trotters Cup at Maryborough on Sunday. Picture by Peter Hibberd
ON THE cusp of 8000 career wins in the sulky, champion reinsman Chris Alford was given a 'surprise' boost towards the milestone with a tough victory aboard Grumpee in Sunday's Wedderburn Trotters Cup (2690m).

