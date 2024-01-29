Bendigo junior cricket weekend wrap: Scores, photos and summary

Kangaroo Flat under-16s had a day out with the bat falling a single run short of reaching 300 in their 50 overs on day one of round seven against Strathfieldsaye Blue.
The Roos were led by senior first XI player Clayton Smith and opener Jack Burns, who torched the Jets bowling attack.
Smith came close to a maiden century, but time ran out, with the star bat finishing on 96 not out.
The knock came off 72 deliveries and included 15 boundaries and a six.
Burns was equally devastating, striking 13 boundaries and going at a strike rate of 109.58 in his innings of 80 from 73 balls.
Elsewhere, Bendigo United's Noah Willits was the other half-centurion in the under-16s division.
Willits was composed during his unbeaten innings of 65 not out of 88 balls while wickets fell around him in the top and middle order.
He helped the Redbacks to a defendable total of 8-210.
Strathfieldsaye Yellow's Harrison Bennett and Miller Armstrong were the pick of the bowlers on Saturday.
The pair combined for seven wickets in a dominant performance for the Jets cartel against Golden Square, who were restricted to 9-127.
Jets skipper Armstrong tore through the top order to end with figures of 3-12 off 9.0, while Bennett was even more destructive, claiming 4-12 off 6.3.
In the under-14s age group, Eaglehawk's Xavier Stone produced the all-round effort of the weekend's junior cricket action.
At the end of day one, Stone has already picked up 3-1 off 3.0 and is retired not out on 30.
Meanwhile, Sandhurst's Steve Shinoy raised the bat for the second time this season, hitting his way to 50 retired not out of 29 balls with nine boundaries and a six.
Shinoy contended with Golden Square bowler Campbell Wright, who was superb on his way to figures of 3-8 off 3.0.
Other strong performances included under-12s Jensen Sawyer (33 and 2-4 off 2.0) and Benjamin Hodson (30 not out & 1-3 off 3.0).
