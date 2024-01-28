Bendigo Advertisersport
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/Sport/Basketball
Review

Braves clinch five titles at hometown Junior Classic tournament

Luke West
By Luke West
Updated February 2 2024 - 12:21pm, first published January 29 2024 - 9:57am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Under-12 boys championship final - Melton v Bendigo. The Braves' Benji Herdman drives to the basket. Picture by Luke West.
Under-12 boys championship final - Melton v Bendigo. The Braves' Benji Herdman drives to the basket. Picture by Luke West.

THE Bendigo Braves have clinched five championships at this year's annual Bendigo Junior Classic basketball tournament.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Luke West

Luke West

Sports reporter

More from sports

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.