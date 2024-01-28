Braves clinch five titles at hometown Junior Classic tournament

THE Bendigo Braves have clinched five championships at this year's annual Bendigo Junior Classic basketball tournament.
Bendigo was victorious in the under-12 girls division 3, under-14 boys championship, under-14 girls championship, under-14 girls division 3 and under-18 girls division three grand finals.
The three-day tournament was played from Friday to Sunday and featured 356 teams representing 33 associations from across Victoria.
As well as the five championships Bendigo won, the Braves also contested five other grand finals with the under-12 boys championship, under-12 boys division 3, under-12 girls division 2, under-16 boys division 2 and under-18 girls championship teams being beaten.
Bendigo's five championships were the most won by an association, followed by Ballarat's three.
Of the 33 associations that competed at the tournament 13 won a grand final.
This year was the 46th time the Bendigo Junior Classic basketball tournament held, bringing a huge influx of visitors to the city.
There were 878 games played across nine venues.
"It has been a fantastic tournament and what it has put back into Bendigo in terms of the economy would be just absolutely massive," first-time tournament director Nigel Starick said.
UNDER-12 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Melton 32 def Bendigo 29.
...........................................
UNDER-12 BOYS DIV 2
Echuca 47 def Myrtleford 31.
...........................................
UNDER-12 BOYS DIV 3
Geelong United 35 def Bendigo 23.
...........................................
UNDER-12 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Warrnambool 32 def Swan Hill 27.
...........................................
UNDER-12 GIRLS DIV 2
Sunbury 30 def Bendigo 21.
...........................................
UNDER-12 GIRLS DIV 3
Bendigo 18 def MRBA 12.
...........................................
UNDER-14 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Bendigo 55 def Mildura 52.
...........................................
UNDER-14 BOYS DIV 2
Ballarat 42 def Portland 30.
...........................................
UNDER-14 BOYS DIV 3
Kyneton 50 def Hamilton 35.
...........................................
UNDER-14 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Bendigo 61 def Colac 19.
...........................................
UNDER-14 GIRLS DIV 2
Horsham 26 def Sunbury 16.
...........................................
UNDER-14 GIRLS DIV 3
Bendigo 17 def Sunbury 13.
...........................................
UNDER-16 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Knox 59 def Ballarat 49.
...........................................
UNDER-16 BOYS DIV 2
Warrnambool 43 def Bendigo 39.
...........................................
UNDER-16 BOYS DIV 3
Melton 46 def Warrnambool 43.
...........................................
UNDER-16 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Ballarat 37 def Warrnambool 36.
...........................................
UNDER-16 GIRLS DIV 2
Colac 30 def Swan Hill 28.
...........................................
UNDER-16 GIRLS DIV 3
Horsham 21 def Maryborough 19.
...........................................
UNDER-18 BOYS CHAMPIONSHIP
Sunbury 41 def Ballarat 33.
...........................................
UNDER-18 BOYS DIV 2
Colac 52 def Ballarat 35.
...........................................
UNDER-18 BOYS DIV 3
Koroit 39 def Tatura 38.
...........................................
UNDER-18 GIRLS CHAMPIONSHIP
Traralgon 55 def Bendigo 52.
...........................................
UNDER-18 GIRLS DIV 2
Ballarat 36 def Maryborough 31.
...........................................
UNDER-18 GIRLS DIV 3
Bendigo 29 def Shepparton 26.
...........................................
Bendigo - 5
Ballarat - 3
Melton - 2
Warrnambool - 2
Sunbury - 2
Horsham - 2
Colac - 2
Echuca - 1
Geelong United - 1
Kyneton - 1
Knox - 1
Koroit - 1
Traralgon - 1
