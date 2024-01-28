Tobacco store blaze: Geekly offers to help tattooists left without shop

UPDATE, 5PM: Williamson Street had reopened to vehicles but the mall at the Williamson Street end remained closed shortly before 5pm on Monday.
Arson investigators were sifting through debris on the floor of the burnt out tobacconist, and carrying evidence bags from the shopfront.
The smell of smoke still lingered in the air.
Police on the scene were not talking to the media.
Matthew Anderson from nearby tattoo studio Pagan Lore said the Free Choice tobacconist at 270A Hargreaves Street, had only opened last Thursday.
It was operated by "a sweet young guy", and Mr Anderson had helped promote the shop on social media in the lead-up to Saturday's Moonlight Market in the Mall.
Mr Anderson and the other tattoo artists from Pagan Lore were still waiting to find out when they could return to the building to get the equipment out and assess the damage.
The Advertiser understands the shop, which contains asbestos, has been condemned.
The CEO of another enterprise in the vicinity, Rob Herbert from Be.Bendigo, said on Monday afternoon that he didn't think the organisation's office was impacted but that staff had been unable to gain access to it and were waiting for information.
Around the corner at tech shop Geekly on Williamson Street, repair worker Carl Wheelhouse said he was concerned about the latest developments for the Hargreaves St Mall.
"The mall already had its quirks but this is a step up," he said.
"A kicked in window, sure, someone acting erratically but a ram-raid and a fire - it's a little bit extreme!"
"I feel like it's going to have an effect not just on the buildings that have been damaged but on all the businesses in the area. If people think this is the type of thing happening here, businesses aren't going to want to come and set up here."
The good to have come out of it, though, was that everyone was "trying to help each other out", he said.
Geekly had made an offer to the tattooists of the use of space above their store to work out of in the short term.
Meanwhile, Brent Shewan and Zoe Atkins were among those who were unhappy about the closure of one of the businesses impacted by the fire.
The young parents had been on their way to the Bendigo Original Pie Shop for lunch.
"The popcorn chicken there is awesome!" Mr Shewan said. "It's better than KFC."
"We're not happy. It's been a busy morning and we just wanted some nice lunch," his partner added.
EARLIER: A section of Hargreaves and Williamson streets labelled a crime scene will remain cordoned off with police tape until the late afternoon or early evening.
Images from the scene hint at the damage the fire did inside the tobacco shop, with blackened interiors and debris that has been moved out onto the pavement.
Pedestrians and vehicles need to detour around the closure.
The Advertiser understands the Hargreaves Mall tobacconist went up in flames after being ram-raided in the early hours of Monday.
At least one other shop has reportedly been destroyed and several others damaged in the area surrounding the tobacconist.
Acting Sergeant Peter Dyer, who was on the scene, said, shortly before 1pm, that firefighters were still dealing with some hotspots in the buildings.
"Until that's done, no-one can really go in," he said.
The connected row of shops were essentially one big building, which made fighting the fire more complicated, he said.
A group of hot and tired looking firefighters from station 73 were taking a break in the shade of the mall in the early afternoon.
Meanwhile arson squad detectives were expected to arrive from Melbourne.
Acting Sergeant Dyer said police wanted to get as many shops open as possible.
"But it will be later. We're talking 6pm," he said.
Among the shops forced to close was the Bendigo Pie Shop, Chopshop Coffee Shop, iobento Japanese shop, the 621 Nails Bar, JM Leech Jewellers and Be.Bendigo.
UPDATE, 12pm: Multiple traders are unsure when they might be able to return to smoke and fire damaged shops.
That includes artists at Pagan Lore Tattoo Studio. We have spoken to one of the artists who operates there - read the story here.
Police remain on scene a portion of Hargreaves Mall is closed.
The section at the Williamson Street end could remain off limits for some time to come.
UPDATE, 10am: At least two businesses including a tobacco shop have been damaged in an early morning fire in Hargreaves Mall.
Police are keeping the Williamson Street end of the Mall closed - including a tattoo parlour - which appear to have been impacted by the fire or smoke.
Firefighters have also been seen going in and out of an art business.
It is not yet clear whether any stock has been damaged in a clothing store.
Multiple shops have been able to open after police initially told staff they would have to wait until at least noon.
One trader said he had never seen anything like the fire in a decade.
"You don't expect it, especially in the Mall," he said.
Some food businesses are expecting trade to slow while police have parts of the Mall closed off.
Many of their regulars work in businesses on the other side of Williamson Street.
Among stores opening is the Myer Bendigo store, which is one of the largest business in the Mall.
UPDATE, 9.00am: Some shops could open this morning in Hargreaves Mall and surrounding blocks.
Emergency crews remain on scene at the Williamson Street end of the Mall and traffic is still blocked from the intersection.
Police are currently keeping the Mitchell Street end of the Mall open.
EARLIER: Firefighters are working to control a "suspicious" fire at a tobacco store on Hargreaves Mall.
The blaze is believed to have started around 4:51am on Monday, January 29 at a store near the Williamson Street end of the mall.
Police said the tobacco store fire was being treated as suspicious and they would investigate whether it had any links to other recent fires.
Smoke was visible above the building and firefighters appeared to be preparing breathing apparatus to wear.
The building was unoccupied at the time.
Williamson Street remained inaccessible from Queen Street and Pall Mall with traffic diversions in place.
Investigators were appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area or with information to come forward.
