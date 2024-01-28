Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Updated

Tobacco store blaze: Geekly offers to help tattooists left without shop

Gabriel Rule
Juanita Greville
JD
Tom O'Callaghan
By Gabriel Rule, Juanita Greville, Jenny Denton + 1 other
· Updated January 29 2024 - 5:53pm, first published 6:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Evidence bags are carried from the destroyed tobacco shop, which only opened last week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Evidence bags are carried from the destroyed tobacco shop, which only opened last week. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

UPDATE, 5PM: Williamson Street had reopened to vehicles but the mall at the Williamson Street end remained closed shortly before 5pm on Monday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabriel Rule

Gabriel Rule

Journalist

Juanita Greville

Juanita Greville

Editor, Bendigo Advertiser and Central West

If you've got a story to tell, I'd love to hear from you. Email me at juanita.greville@austcommunitymedia.com.au

JD

Jenny Denton

Journalist

Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.