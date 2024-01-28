Heathcote community celebrates pool reopening after January floods

If pools are the beating heart of regional communities, Heathcote has been revived after its flood-damaged facility reopened to the public.
On January 8, floodwater surged through the entire Heathcote Swimming Pool centre, with the 25-metre pool needing to be completely drained and silt and debris removed from both the pool and pump system.
After 19 days, the pool was back up on running and the Heathcote community celebrated with a special event on Sunday, January 28.
There was a free sausage sizzle, inflatables in the pool and live music from local musician Mariah McCarthy as the resiliency of Heathcote was on show.
Local mum Natalie Bisignano said it was great to see the much-loved facility re-opened.
"We love it because we're so close, it's so good to see it open again," she said.
We've got a property that's from the back of the McIvor [Highway] and so we get half a backyard full of water every time the rain comes, so it's nice to see that it's cleaned up and open again to the public so the kids can enjoy it."
Ms Bisignano said her two kids Marlee and Archer would come to the pool twice a week and loved coming to the pool and playing with kids their age.
"My kids go to school outside of Heathcote so it's nice that they can come here and play with kids that are in town that they see up the street and just get to know different kids," she said.
Centre manager Oliver Coad said the response to the pool closing, and subsequently opening, showed how important they were to towns like Heathcote.
"It's been a big effort over the past couple of weeks to get the pool open and at a satisfactory level for the public," he said.
"You can see that in the public's eyes as well, they're a lot happier to be open and have somewhere to hang out during the day that's not their houses."
