Nicholls' hot run of form on track continues in final

THE hot run by cyclist Bryce Nicholls continued in last Wednesday night's Bendigo and District Cycling Club track racing.
A multiple winner of this season's wheelrace finals, Nicholls added another victory to the list in the McCaig Air Conditioning Wheelrace (2000m).
The talented teen charged to another win as Sam O'Dea fought on to be runner-up ahead of visitor Daniel Nixon and the consistent Haylee Jack.
Senior racing began with the A-grade 10-lap scratch in which Australian Gravel champion Connor Sens marked his return to the Tom Flood Sports Centre by winning the race.
A big night for Sens was capped by taking out the A-grade 15-lap motor pace of which his dad, Peter, was at the controls of the motorbike.
In B-grade, Jack Ketterer took out the eight-lap scratch race, while Daniel Nixon ruled the 12-lap motor pace.
Lack of entries meant the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic Women's Wheelrace was not contested.
There were many winners across a varied junior program.
Tobias Jelbart dominated the under 15-17 division to win the seven-lap scratch, elimination, and was third in the 1200m handicap where Levi Brain and Corey Larson led the way.
Marcus Leske marked three wins in the under 11-13 class, and it was two victories for Callen Harrington in A division for the under 11-13 riders.
Long-time commentator Noel Sens missed one of the few track nights because of illness, so it was Nathan Brain who stepped up to call the race fields and action.
Feature event of this Thursday night's racing will be the Bendbal Financial Services Wheelrace (1600m).
Senior riders will also race the points score in the first leg of the club championship.
The Crystal Classic is on the program, along with the MG Bendigo female rider of the night award.
Juniors will race scratch events and wheelraces.
The night's action begins at 6.30pm.
