Flat falters against Bendigo in blow to finals aspirations

Kangaroo Flat's finals aspirations took a major blow on Saturday after sustaining a 97-56 defeat to Bendigo.
Coming into the round holding the coveted fourth seed, Flat exited this weekend in fifth and now needs to find a way to overtake Bendigo East, who are arguably the most in-form side in the competition currently.
Better sides than Flat have been trounced by the Royals, but with Moama away in the final round - the toughest road trip in the competition - they will need to beat Eaglehawk next week and then down the Magpies in a virtual elimination final in round 13 to likely make the post-season.
Bradley Marron, as usual, led the way for Flat, winning 18-12 over Timothy Arnold.
But it was a different story on the remaining rinks, with Ian Ross and Brayden Byrne dominating their matches, triumphing with a combined margin of 40 shots.
After beginning the season with back-to-back defeats, Moama has now recorded nine wins on the bounce
The Steamer's 93-66 victory over Eaglehawk has put them on equal points with ladder leaders Bendigo, who have a slightly superior shot differential.
Young star Cameron Keenan continued his superb run on form in a comprehensive performance over Simon Carter, winning by 11 shots.
However, Travis Kelly was the most dominant skipper, winning 29-16 against Lachlan Bowland.
Eaglehawk snatched one point from the contest as Phillip Godkin drew with Kevin Anderson 19-19.
In one of the more attractive-looking fixtures of the season, the two most in-form sides - Moama and Bendigo East - face off under Friday night lights in the upcoming round.
In the battle of the bottom two outfits, Golden Square recorded only its second win in nine matches.
The 92-55 triumph against the winless Inglewood propels them above Eaglehawk on the ladder.
While all rinks put up a fight, the Woodies weren't successful on any, as all four skippers brought home the chocolates for Square.
In his first game as a skipper this season, Scott Finch was the most dominant, beating Ian Chamberlain 26-10.
PREMIER LEAGUE:
South Bendigo 71 It Bendigo East 77
Brad Holland 13 It Darren Burgess 25, Garri Conforti 14 It Marc Smith 25, Daryl Rowley 21 def James McGillivray 15, Liam Crapper 23 def Paul Vlaeminck 12
Inglewood 55 It Golden Square 92
Craig Kelly 17 It Thomas Lester 23, Robert Day 15 It Andrew Brown 20, Geoffrey Wilson 13 It Travis Berry 23, Ian Chamberlain 10 It Scott Finch 26
Moama 93 def Eaglehawk 66
Cameron Keenan 22 def Simon Carter 11, Kevin Anderson 19 dr Phillip Godkin 19, Travis Kelly 29 def Lachlan Bowland 16, Peter Campbell 23 def Tony Ellis 20
Kangaroo Flat 56 It Bendigo 97
Paul Moller 15 It Luke Hoskin, Bradley Marron 18 def Tim Arnold 12, Gregory Podesta 12 It Ian Ross 30, Malcolm McLean 11 It Brayden Byrne 33
Bendigo 150, +180
Moama 150, +163
South Bendigo 121, +76
Bendigo East 112, +20
Kangaroo Flat 108, +55
Golden Square 73, -60
Eaglehawk 62, -109
Inglewood 16, -325
DIVISION 1:
Strathfieldsaye 86 def Marong 76, Bendigo East 85 def White Hills 69, North Bendigo 72 It Eaglehawk 105, Castlemaine 90 def Kangaroo Flat 59
DIVISION 2:
Marong 102 def Golden Square 61, South Bendigo 105 def Bendigo East 56, Harcourt 79 def Strathfieldsaye 54, Kangaroo Flat 94 def Bendigo 64
DIVISION 3:
Golden Square 61 It Castlemaine 96, Serpentine 80 def South Bendigo 61, Eaglehawk 70 It Heathcote 79, Bendigo 75 It Kangaroo Flat 106
DIVISION 4:
Woodbury 85 def Marong 65, White Hills 96 def Calivil 65, Bendigo 69 It Harcourt 88, Bendigo East 82 def Dingee 75
DIVISION 5:
White Hills 65 It Woodbury 117, Kangaroo Flat 89 def South Bendigo 63, Strathfieldsaye 83 def North Bendigo 62, Bridgewater 107 def Campbell's Creek 67
DIVISION 6:
Marong forfeit vs Castlemaine, Golden Square 69 def Kangaroo Flat 59, Heathcote 57 It Eaglehawk 67, Bendigo East 41 It Inglewood 58
DIVISION 7:
South Bendigo 38 def Harcourt Gold 28, Golden Square 36 def Kangaroo Flat 35, Harcourt Blue 47 def Bendigo East 33, Bridgewater 29 It Strathfieldsaye Blue 52, Campbell's Creek 29 It Strathfieldsaye Maroon 45
