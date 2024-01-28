Emu Creek secures maximum points, closes in on EVCA top four

EMU Creek has pulled off the first outright win of the Emu Valley Cricket Association season to close in on the top four.
The Emus secured the maximum points against West Bendigo at JG Edwards Oval on Saturday.
Emu Creek had already locked up first innings points on day one after belting a quickfire 8-202 declared off 42 overs before bowling West Bendigo out for 86.
Having enforced the follow on, the Emus needed less than 30 overs to bowl the Redbacks out cheaply again in their second innings.
West Bendigo was bowled out in its second innings for 97, falling 20 runs short of having to make Emu Creek bat again.
The Redbacks had been 7-43 in their second dig before the last three wickets added 54, with the bulk of those late runs coming from No.10 Cody Wright (23), Chandranath Dissanayake (22) and Nathan Murley (14).
It's the second year in a row Emu Creek has defeated West Bendigo outright having also obtained the maximum points late last season.
Tyrone Downie's 3-21 gave him five wickets for the match after taking two scalps in the first innings, while Riley Gow (2-10) was also a multiple wicket-taker for the Emus.
Emu Creek had entered round nine 24 points adrift of the top four. But with their outright win worth 20 points and fourth-placed Marong losing, the Emus have closed to within four points of the top four.
California Gully is now just percentage outside the top four as it hunts a return to the finals.
The Cobras haven't played finals since winning the 2016-17 premiership, but are right in the hunt with three rounds to go following Saturday's win over Axe Creek.
The Cobras had started day two at 5-73 chasing Axe Creek's 124 at California Gully Oval.
The Cobras lost two more wickets in passing their target seven wickets down before going on to reach 175 to win by 51 runs.
Having started the day 31 n.o., Travis Nolan's 48 was the top score for the Cobras, while the trio of Luke Hickman (28), Aidan White (22) and Marcus McKern (22) all scored in the 20s.
Axe Creek opening bowler Nick Ryan after taking three wickets on day one snared two more to claim a five-wicket haul, finishing with 5-45 from 17 overs.
Mandurang is back on top of the ladder after a brilliant bowling performance against Spring Gully.
With just 138 to defend against the dangerous Spring Gully batting line-up the Rangas showed why they are the competition's No.1 ranked team with the ball.
The visiting Rangas knocked the Crows over for 126 to win by 12 runs.
The Crows had looked in command at 4-93, needing 46 runs for victory with six wickets in hand.
However, the Rangas gained the momentum with a burst of 4-16 when they removed Josh Collinson (2), Shaun Makepeace (70), Rhys Webb (1) and Noah Willits (1) as the Crows fell to 8-109.
The dismissal of Makepeace, who was bowled by Beau Clements (2-8 off 10 overs), was huge for the Rangas given the opener had scored 70 of Spring Gully's 100 runs.
James Pietromonaco inflicted the run out dismissal of the dangerous Webb to go with his 2-40 off 13 overs, while opening Jeremy Hancock bagged the impressive figures of 4-20 off 15 overs.
With the win Mandurang has overtaken top spot from Spring Gully, which slipped to third.
United's Tom Calvert narrowly missed out a century in the Tigers' 90-run win over Marong.
The Tigers answered Marong's 182 with 8-272 from their 75 overs, with the successful run-chase headlined by Calvert's 97.
Marong's James Falvey took four of the first five wickets to fall before finishing the day with 5-44 from 16 overs.
