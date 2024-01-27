Annual Bendigo Junior Classic tournament a slam dunk | DAY 2 PHOTOS

IF you've been out and about in Bendigo over the past few days, there's every chance you've crossed paths with a visiting family for the annual Bendigo Junior Basketball Classic tournament.
While the nine venues where the tournament has been staged have been a hive of energy and excitement, all throughout Bendigo since the tournament began on Friday the colours of the various associations competing have been a regular sight as visitors enjoy all that Bendigo has to offer.
The three-day tournament - now in its 46th year - has 33 associations competing and 878 games played.
Some associations such as Knox, Riddells Creek, Sale and Tatura have just one team competing, while the hometown Bendigo Braves have 30 teams involved in all divisions from under-12s through to under-18s.
Along with Bendigo, Ballarat (20), Echuca (20), Sunbury (24), Warrnambool (22) and Wodonga (20) all have 20-plus teams competing in the tournament, which closes tomorrow night.
Organisers estimate the tournament has brought an influx of upto 20,000 people into Bendigo for the Australia Day long weekend.
Among the thousands who made the trip to Bendigo is Jordyn Burke, coach of Horsham Hornets under-14 girls.
Burke has a long affiliation with the junior classic having first watched his older sister play in it, then play in it himself and now coaching.
"This is my first official season as coach, but as a kid I used to come every year," Burke said.
"I played in it over 20 years ago and have always loved the Bendigo tournament. It has always been great basketball and to play at this facility (Red Energy Arena) is just awesome.
"At Horsham we are a two-court stadium, so to come and play here is great.
"You always know it's going to be a hard level of competition, which we enjoy."
Also a first-time coach at the tournament is the Hamilton Hurricanes' Lachie Crawford, who is at the helm of the under-12 boys.
"All the best teams from the state are here, so it's a great experience," Crawford said.
"We are a smaller town, so it's good to come here and test ourselves against the better teams.
"We're up in the championship division this year, so it's a really good challenge for the boys to see how they stack up.
"We've had a busy schedule, but it's like a mini holiday for the boys over three days... after our last game today we'll probably head to the pool and have some fun there.
"We've been very lucky that we've been able to play a couple of games on the showcourt, which is a big deal for the boys and they have loved it."
