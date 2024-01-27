Central Victoria well represented in state track cycling team

CENTRAL Victoria has strong links to the state team which will compete at this year's Cycling Australia track nationals for elite and under-19 classes in Queensland.
Eight cyclists from Bendigo or Castlemaine have earned selection for the titles, which will be held from March 1-5 at Anna Meares Velodrome in Brisbane.
Among those in the Big V's elite men's line-up are Bendigo's Blake Agnoletto and Ned Pollard and Castlemaine's Jade Maddern.
The elite women's squad includes Bendigo's Alessia McCaig and Belinda Bailey.
Victoria's under-19 girls line-up is Bendigo clubmates Haylee Jack and Lilyth Jones and Castlemaine's Hope Harnetty.
There will be many track disciplines contested at the five-day championships.
Agnoletto and McCaig have both been national champions.
At last year's titles McCaig struck gold in the 500m time trial as she powered to a personal best time of 33.867 seconds.
Among her many career highs was representing Australia at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games in sprint, 500m time trial, keirin, and team sprint.
It's been a superb two-month stint for Agnoletto across December and January.
On the track he teamed with Kell O'Brien to win the Australian Madison at Darebin and he raced off scratch to win the Lindsay Harrington Memorial Wheelrace (2000m) in Bendigo's leg of the Christmas carnivals.
Earlier this month Agnoletto sprinted to victory in the under-23 criterium at the road nationals in Ballarat.
In 2023 the ARA Skip Capital team member had a racing stint across parts of Europe and Asia.
Another of Bendigo's rising stars, Belinda Bailey also performed strongly in last year's road racing stint in Europe.
It has been another outstanding track season for Haylee Jack, who has captured several wins in the DCK Real Estate-backed Crystal Classic women's wheelraces and performed well against the men in the A-grade scratch races at Bendigo's club racing.
