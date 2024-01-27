Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Central Victoria well represented in state track cycling team

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 27 2024 - 12:13pm, first published 12:12pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alessia McCaig and Haylee Jack in action at this season's club racing in Bendigo. Photo by Richard Bailey
Alessia McCaig and Haylee Jack in action at this season's club racing in Bendigo. Photo by Richard Bailey

CENTRAL Victoria has strong links to the state team which will compete at this year's Cycling Australia track nationals for elite and under-19 classes in Queensland.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.