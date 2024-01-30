'Shameful' actions of drink and drug drivers berated in Bendigo courts

Too many people are dying on roads through risk taking, a magisrate has said in a Bendigo court.
A string of drivers has fronted the court for charges including drink and drug driving and running red lights.
Lucas Wood was 33-years-old when he was caught drink driving and running red lights in the Bendigo CBD in July 2023.
The father of three, who runs a timber flooring business, pleaded guilty to driving over-the-limit with a blood alcohol content of 0.111.
Police said they saw the man swerving across lanes in Bendigo as he drove towards the CBD and that he almost collided with another vehicle.
The court heard he also ran through multiple red lights and made no attempt to slow down.
Wood was later approached by police after he had parked his car in Lyttleton Terrace, and he confirmed his identity but initially denied having driven.
After blowing 0.111 he was taken to the Bendigo Police Station.
The man had a prior related matter around 10 years ago and the court also heard he had breached an undertaking to be of good behaviour.
"You could have killed yourself and someone else," Magistrate Megan Aumair told Wood.
He told the court his actions had been "silly and dangerous", and blamed a miscalculation after drinking during a pub meal.
"Two standard drinks and one for every hour after that obviously doesn't apply," he said.
"Not for everybody," Ms Aumair said.
Wood was convicted and fined $1500 and his licence was cancelled for 11 months from July 12, 2023.
Janine Roberts also appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' court.
The 51-year-old business owner made her first appearance in any court to plead guilty to careless driving and drink driving after she blew 0.181 before Christmas.
On December 9, police caught the woman after she was driving "carelessly" along Strathfieldsaye Road in a white BMW sedan.
She attempted to make a left turn, lost control and collided with a pole.
Mrs Roberts' licence was current and she admitted to police that she had been drinking cider, acknowledged it was wet and she was travelling too fast on the road.
Her licence was taken that day after acts Ms Aumair called "shameful".
She said the woman was "lucky" she had not hurt herself or others, especially given the wet conditions.
"Never let this happen again, it is costly," she said.
"I take full responsibility for doing the wrong thing," Mrs Roberts told the court.
She said she had not had a drink since the accident and was seeking further assistance for her issues.
Her licence was cancelled for 18 months, backdated to December 2023.
She must also complete a safe driving program, pay $2000 to the court fund, complete a road awareness seminar and other behaviour change programs.
She has been placed on a 12-month good behaviour bond.
Corey Carlest Andersen's pleaded guilty in court despite being unavailable to attend due to work commitments.
The court heard he lost control of his car in Golden Square on June 30, 2023, veering off the road into a gutter and colliding with a tree.
The P-plater was on an interlock condition but did not have a device installed, and had no P-plates displayed.
An oral fluid test revealed he had methylamphetamine in his system, though he told police, "I haven't had anything".
Andersen's history included receiving a two year community corrections order in 2017 for unlicensed driving and the court heard he also had relevant priors from 2011.
Andersen licence was cancelled and he was disqualified from driving for three months from February 29 for failing abide by an interlock condition. He faces a further six months off the road ror failing an oral fluid test.
He was also fined $2000 with conviction.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.