'Same, same, all the time for you' magistrate tells car and petrol thief

A Bendigo man has ended up back in court for more of the "same" crimes for which he'd previously been in trouble.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard Jacota Kenna, 23, had 36 pages of priors and had already had "plenty of opportunities" through his previous dealings with the justice system.
He most recently appeared on January 17, 2024, and pleaded guilty to a car theft, two petrol drive-offs, two counts of driving while disqualified, failure to stop in accordance with police direction and a false plates charge.
The court heard Kenna stole a car on August 5, 2022, around 1am in the morning.
CCTV captured the theft of the Mazda ute, which was parked on Hargreaves Street, before the owner returned to the area around 3am.
Later that day Kenna went to two petrol stations in the stolen ute.
He stole $16.41 and $31.28 respectively from two Coles Express petrol stations.
He then went to Ampol petrol station in Ravenswood at 1am on August 6, 2022.
He attended all three businesses alongside a co-accused who was travelling in another car they had stolen.
At the Ravenswood Ampol petrol station, the court heard police tried to block Kenna's car in but he managed to escape.
The police decided not to pursue Kenna and his co-accused.
Kenna was disqualified from driving for two years from May 2022 so was charged with two counts of disqualified driving for his spree, and he was charged for using false registration plates while in Ravenswood.
The court heard Kenna had faced jail time in 2022 and 2023 on two separate matters with 86 and 622 days of pre-sentence detention respectively.
He will not be able to draw on any time in custody for his most recent matters.
Magistrate Sharon McRae acknowledged receiving a psychological report which highlighted Kenna's struggles with drug use, borderline personality disorder and cannabis use disorder.
The court heard Kenna had a difficult childhood with some time in care after the death of his father, and had been unable to connect with role models.
Ms McRae said it was "same, same, all the time for you".
"You're a young person, I'm not quite sure what you think your life is going to look like," she said.
"I'm really hoping you make better decisions, otherwise you'll be straight back in custody which is not where you want to be."
The 23 year-old was convicted and sentenced to 45 days in prison.
He has had his licence - which was already cancelled - cancelled for a further 12 months.
