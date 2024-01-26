Witness claims Bendigo man beat 'the hell out of' his pet dog

A Kennington man will deny harming his pet dog despite a witness alleging he beat "the hell out of it", a Bendigo court has heard.
Wayne Clancy, 40, will face a contested hearing in May 2024 over charges including animal cruelty allegedly committed at his home.
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard that Mr Clancy denies all charges.
A witness alleged Mr Clancy became angry at his dog during an incident in April 2023, allegedly because the animal had destroyed a children's toy.
The witness claimed Mr Clancy kicked the animal before they ushered children away.
The witness said they then had an argument with Mr Clancy who is alleged to have grabbed their jumper.
A statement from the witness accused the man of assaulting the dog in front of children, kicking it "over and over" and telling a child to kick the dog.
The witness said the child then pretended to kick the animal who had been heard "welping" following Mr Clancy's alleged abuse.
In a police field interview conducted about 10 days later, Mr Clancy told police he did not recall the incident and said he may have had another guest over.
Mr Clancy's lawyer Mr Damon Pica suggested the defence would examine the witness' "motivation to lie" and questions about their credibility.
