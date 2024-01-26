Former refugee named Citizen of the Year at 'progressive' Eaglehawk

The local Karen community stole the show at the Eaglehawk Australia Day celebrations on Friday - from giving the borough its impressive citizen of the year to wowing the crowd with its dance troupe.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The event began with Indigenous representative Anne Conway OAM performing an Acknowledgement of Country.
Ms Conway praised the "strong, vibrant and creative community" she was part of and appealed for an end to division that had been ramped up by last year's Voice referendum.
Emcee John Pearce, a former teacher at the local high school, described Eaglehawk as a very progressive place.
Before its amalgamation with Bendigo, it had had three female mayors, he said, at a time when that was unusual.
Whipstick ward councillor Julie Sloan, who took up the mic on behalf of the City of Greater Bendigo, expressed thanks for "a beautiful, beautiful day today in our Canterbury Gardens".
The occasion was an opportunity to "acknowledge the inspirational" and "recognise unsung contributions", she said.
Gei Porth La Myint, or "GP", who was named Eaglehawk Citizen of the Year, grew up in a refugee camp and came to Bendigo as a child knowing only a few words of English.
She is now a pharmacist at Bendigo Health, a key figure in the Karen community and a member of the Eaglehawk Rotary Club, who found in the city "a place to call home".
GP kept her speech short, she said, lest she end up in tears.
"So many people around me have helped me to become who I am today and where I am," she told the crowd.
"The reason I have time [to do so much] is because I love everything that I'm doing."
On the question of Australia Day, Rotary District Governor Ron Paine observed the broader community was "in interesting times" on the issue.
It was "healthy to have a good honest, open debate," he said.
That would contribute to Australians continuing "to build this wonderful nation we do have".
Following the speeches a large troupe of Karen dancers performed a long, energetic dance, the name of which meant "to be in agreement".
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.