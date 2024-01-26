Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Bendigo man who attacked woman with fence slat jailed

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:05pm, first published 4:49pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bendigo man jailed for violence against woman in her home. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Bendigo man jailed for violence against woman in her home. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A man who attacked a woman in her home with a fence slat has told a Bendigo court, "it won't happen again".

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.