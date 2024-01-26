Bendigo man who attacked woman with fence slat jailed

A man who attacked a woman in her home with a fence slat has told a Bendigo court, "it won't happen again".
Karl McDowell, 31, pleaded guilty to charges including intentionally causing injury, for his attack on the woman in her home, and wilful damage.
McDowell attacked the woman after an argument in October 2023, striking her twice on the arm and the leg with the fence slat.
The court heard he told the victim, "this will be the end of you".
The woman suffered bruising and a fractured finger and was taken to hospital while McDowell escaped from the home.
Magistrate Jo Metcalf told him she could, "well imagine it was a very frightening experience" for the woman.
The court heard McDowell was arrested the next day.
Days later, having been released, he was found drunk and disorderly and kicking at front doors in Bendigo yelling for someone to call him a taxi.
Police said he was slurring his words and was clearly heavily alcohol affected.
McDowell pleaded guilty to wilful damage of a door at one of the affected houses.
His defence lawyer indicated initially there could be some discussion of moral culpability as his client had been ill at the time of some of the offences, although it was conceded this was exacerbated by drug use.
McDowell, speaking from the dock, said, "I was sober for a very long time your honour".
The court heard, when stable, the man could be "a productive member of society", but issues with housing instability had combined with his conditions of bipolar, borderline personality disorder, anxiety and a psychotic disorder.
The court also heard McDowell had issues with drug and alcohol use.
Ms Metcalf acknowledged that McDowell had shown some insight, that he had accepted responsibility by pleading guilty and expressed remorse and some shame in a letter to the court.
McDowell then interjected again from the dock to tell the court "there was still no support whatsoever, housing supports" when he was out of custody.
Ms Metcalf continued to mention his priors including when he received an 18-month community corrections order in 2022 for wilful damage and recklessly causing injury to a separate victim.
He also appeared in court in 2023 on charges including property damage.
She said he had never engaged sufficiently with alcohol, drug and mental health treatments or courses to prevent reoffending.
For the latest matters he was sentenced to seven months in prison with 87 days counted as served.
For help, contact:
