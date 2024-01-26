Friday At Five claims thrilling Hanging Rock Cup win

A PERFECTLY-TIMED ride by Neil Farley landed the Henry Dwyer-trained Friday At Five a stirring victory in the $30,000 Hanging Rock Cup on Friday.
Sent out as the $2.30 favourite, the five-year-old mare was forced to dig deep after Jefferson, coolly ridden by Rose Hammond, stole what looked to be a winning break half way down the straight.
But what would have been back-to-back wins for Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey in the popular Australia Day feature race was dramatically denied when Friday At Five swooped down the outside to nab Jefferson in the dying stages to score by a neck.
After travelling just behind the leaders throughout, Crown Harmonium battled away for third, 2.2-lengths behind Friday At Five.
A cup win was due reward for Ballarat trainer Dwyer and his mare, who was victorious two starts back at Mornington, and was sound in defeat when crowded for room at Flemington in a $130,000 benchmark 78 race a fortnight ago.
A brilliant ride from the in-form Farley was the icing on the cake for the daughter of Zoustar and Simply The Best, who extended her career record to five wins and four placings, from 20 starts.
Trainer Coffey was chasing back-to-back cup wins following success last year with Bannerton.
Earlier in the day, Bendigo trainer Toby Lake broke through for his second career win after The Cast Off stormed home on debut in the 1600m maiden.
The three-year-old filly, by Pariah out of Savaland, fared well in a jump-out earlier in the week at Bendigo and relished the heavy 8 going in winning by three-quarters of a length over Mallee Maid, with Sheza Snake more than four lengths away in third.
The Cast Off was ridden by Laura Lafferty.
Her victory ended a frustrating run between wins for Lake, who notched up his first as a trainer on his home track in September with Volpe Risorsa.
Arron Lynch claimed the riding honours with an emphatic double aboard the well-backed Cable Town ($2.80) in the opening race maiden and Dubai Moon ($3.40) in the Deep Creek Cup Handicap (2400m).
Both horses started as the favourite.
