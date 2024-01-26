Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Friday At Five claims thrilling Hanging Rock Cup win

By Kieran Iles
January 26 2024 - 5:29pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Neil Farley was victorious in the 2024 hanging Rock Cup aboard Friday At Five. File picture by Racing Photos
Neil Farley was victorious in the 2024 hanging Rock Cup aboard Friday At Five. File picture by Racing Photos

A PERFECTLY-TIMED ride by Neil Farley landed the Henry Dwyer-trained Friday At Five a stirring victory in the $30,000 Hanging Rock Cup on Friday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.