Andrew Pearce has incurable blood cancer. He wants to see his son turn 21

Andrew Pearce is standing strong in the face of incurable blood cancer.
The Bendigo real estate agent is sharing his story four months after being diagnosed.
"There's treatment but there's no cure, at the moment," Andrew said.
Andrew has multiple myeloma. It is a cancer people may know because of prominent football identities like commentator Sandy Roberts or Collingwood president Jeff Browne - both have been diagnosed with the condition.
Andrew considers himself one of the lucky ones.
He is one of the few people who have discovered the condition in the early stages, before symptoms like lesions on bones or kidney damage became obvious.
Experts from blood bank service Lifeblood picked up a problem after Andrew donated plasma in Bendigo.
"I can only assume that it getting picked up early is a good sign," he said. "There are people who are worse off."
For Andrew, there are moments when the scale of the challenge in front of him feels very real, like when a member of his online support group dies, or friends go into hospital for treatment.
"People describe cancer as a 'journey'. It's not a journey," Andrew said.
"A journey is when you get in the car to go to the park with your family ... I'd say cancer is like a freight train on a run, and you are going fast. There's a destination and you have got to get to it."
Andrew has no intention of throwing in the towel, no matter where the train takes him.
"I've got a wife and a 12-year-old. I need to see his 21st birthday," he said.
People are helping in all sorts of touching and unexpected ways, even if they do not know exactly what to say, Andrew said.
They reach out after seeing posts on social media, sometimes saying they think of him every time they see a real estate sign for Tweed Sutherland First National, where he is director.
Andrew said one of the best things people could do was donate to Myeloma Australia.
"They need $10 million per year for the next 10," he said.
In the meantime, he is busy with the battery of tests, treatments and fitness regimes needed to battle cancer.
"I've been doing these exercise classes for people with cancer, up at the hospital, every Monday. You wouldn't even realise these go on," Andrew said.
To donate to Myeloma Australia, click here.
