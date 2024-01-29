Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse
Our People

Andrew Pearce has incurable blood cancer. He wants to see his son turn 21

Tom O'Callaghan
By Tom O'Callaghan
Updated January 30 2024 - 12:42pm, first published January 29 2024 - 3:39pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew Pearce was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer four months ago. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello
Andrew Pearce was diagnosed with an incurable blood cancer four months ago. Picture by Enzo Tomasiello

Andrew Pearce is standing strong in the face of incurable blood cancer.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tom O'Callaghan

Tom O'Callaghan

Journalist

I grew up in Bendigo and I want to tell your stories.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.