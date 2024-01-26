Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse

Strathfieldsaye man charged with eight alleged rapes of woman

Lucy Williams
By Lucy Williams
Updated January 26 2024 - 5:04pm, first published 2:43pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathfieldsaye man Luke Bennett faces 17 charges including for multiple rapes of a woman. Picture by Brendan McCarthy
Strathfieldsaye man Luke Bennett faces 17 charges including for multiple rapes of a woman. Picture by Brendan McCarthy

A Strathfieldsaye man is facing 17 charges including alleged rapes of a woman over multiple years.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Lucy Williams

Lucy Williams

Journalist

Journalist with an interest in telling regional and rural stories, and covering the diverse array of topics that matter to the people of Bendigo.

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.