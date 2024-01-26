Strathfieldsaye man charged with eight alleged rapes of woman

A Strathfieldsaye man is facing 17 charges including alleged rapes of a woman over multiple years.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Luke Bennett, 41, is accused of committing eight rapes against the victim, in addition to making two threats to rape her.
He is yet to enter a formal plea before the court.
Mr Bennett is also accused of two counts of unlawful assault for pushing the victim into a wall and throwing a loaf of bread at her.
Court documents also reveal he allegedly covered the victim's face with a pillow for which he is charged with one of two counts of recklessly engaging in conduct that may have placed a person in danger of serious injury.
He is also charged with recklessly causing injury, intentional sexually touching without consent and intentionally applying force without consent.
For help, contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.