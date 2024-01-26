Two tons in five days a big week for Humphrys with the willow

WITH two centuries in the space of just five days, it's fair to say Kyle Humphrys is in decent nick with the bat.
Bendigo's Humphrys torched the White Hills' bowling attack for 152 at Atkins Street on day one of round nine in the Bendigo District Cricket Association last Saturday, picking up from where he left off earlier in the week.
The left-hander's 152 for the Goers against the Demons followed on from the unbeaten 102 he belted for Axe Creek as a marquee player in an Emu Valley Cricket Association Twenty20 match the previous Tuesday night.
Humphrys was disappointed that his century for Axe Creek was unable to help the Cowboys to a win, with Mandurang winning the game by five wickets, but his knock for Bendigo last Saturday certainly has the Goers with the upper hand against White Hills.
Humphrys' 152 helped the Goers - who sit a game outside the top four - pile on 6-334 declared against the Demons after they had been sent in by White Hills.
Humphrys had to navigate the Goers from 2-32 early as he went on to carve out his highest score on Australian soil, although, he has previously surpassed last week's 152 in England when he made 168 n.o. in the South Yorkshire League about 13 years ago.
While pleased with the way he played last week - Humphrys' 152 came off 189 ball with 17 fours and three sixes - Humphrys says he was equally excited for team-mate Nathan Fitzpatrick, who made his first century since October of 2014.
Fitzpatrick churned out 111 with he and Humphrys' sharing in a 217-run stand for the fourth wicket.
"I love batting with Fitzy; we've put on a couple of 100-run partnerships over the years and he's just really good to bat with with the way he talks and how he goes about it," Humphrys said.
"I was just as excited for Fitzy making a hundred as I was when I made mine... he played a great knock."
Humphrys has been one of the standout players of the BDCA this season in what has been the return to two-day cricket, impacting the game with both bat and ball.
The 35-year-old has taken over the mantle as the competition's leading run-scorer for the season with 488 at an average of 54.2, while he is also Bendigo's leading wicket-taker with his off-spin having claimed 16 scalps.
Humphrys' century last Saturday was his eighth career ton for the Goers and a precursor to his selection this week in the BDCA's Melbourne Country Week squad.
Humphrys is one of only three players who aren't from either Strathdale-Maristians or Kangaroo Flat named in the BDCA squad of 14 for the Melbourne Country Week carnival, which will form part of a hectic schedule of cricket coming up for the all-rounder.
On February 10 Humphrys will line up for Bendigo on day two of its round 10 game against Kangaroo Flat.
The following day on February 11 Humphrys will be part of the Sporties Spitfires team that plays in the final of the Goulburn Valley Bush Bash League against the Hurley Hotel Hounds.
Then depending how far the BDCA advances is potentially five days of Melbourne Country Week from February 12-16 before the Goers then begin their round 11 game against Strathdale-Maristians on February 17.
"It's a busy time ahead, but we've already had some discussions around managing the load during Country Week," Humphrys said.
"I've been let know that I could miss the first game of Country Week as part of the rotation of players... I'll be fine with whatever is decided in terms of best managing the squad."
BDCA round nine state of play: Strathfieldsaye 219 v Huntly North 0-8, Golden Square 8-200 v Bendigo United, Sandhurst 231 v Eaglehawk 0-37, Bendigo 6-334 v White Hills 0-12, Kangaroo Flat 1-19 v Strathdale-Maristians 215.
Meanwhile, it's also day two of round nine in the Emu Valley Cricket Association season.
EVCA state of play: California Gully 5-73 v Axe Creek 124, Spring Gully 2-33 v Mandurang 138, Emu Creek 8-202 v West Bendigo 86, Marong 182 v United 0-0.
