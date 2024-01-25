Northern Rivers under-21 and 18 teams to contest VCCL finals

THE Northern Rivers under-21 and under-18 teams will both be in action in Victoria Country Cricket League finals on Sunday.
The under-21 team will take on Barwon in Geelong with the side to be captained by Strathdale-Maristians' Will Purcell.
The team also includes Purcell's brother Tom and is being coached by Tony Ryan.
Under-21 team - Will Purcell (capt), Ben Williams, James Barri, Werner Brand, Jasper Langley, Matt Wilkinson, Darcy Mills, Joel Bothe, Kieran Hogenboom, Declan Pearse, Tom Purcell, Rylea Jones. Emerg: Jack Smith.
The game is being played at South Barwon.
The Northern Rivers' under-18 side will also be playing at South Barwon with its opponent to be Gippsland.
Strathdale-Maristians' Brodie Reaper will skipper the side, while Ben DeAraugo is the coach.
Under-18 team - Brodie Reaper (c), Riley Dawson, Kepler Lukies, Xavier Wishart, Oscar Lambourn, Tyler Green, Ewan Congues, Harvey White, Sam O'Brien, Jett Grundy, Rhys Drennan.
* BENDIGO'S Cailin Green was part of Carlton's Premier Cricket women's Twenty20 premiership team on Thursday night against Prahran.
The final ended in a washed out draw, but with Carlton being the higher-ranked team the Blues were declared the winners.
Only 12 overs were possible in the game, which was abandoned with Prahran 4-76 batting first. All-rounder Green had bowled three overs and had figures of 1-13.
* BENDIGO'S Jasmine Nevins and Tayla Vlaeminck have both been named in Victoria's 13-player squad for a pair of Women's National Cricket League games against South Australia next week.
The Vics will play South Australia at Adelaide Oval on Monday and at Karen Rolton Oval on Wednesday.
Victoria (4-4) is fifth on the ladder.
* THERE was a toss of the coin, but that was it at the QEO on Thursday night as the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 match between Strathdale-Maristians and Kangaroo Flat was washed out.
The Suns won the toss and elected to bat, but not a ball was bowled because of wet weather.
The abandoned game was the final match of round four, with each team having one game left to play.
The top two teams will qualify for the final to be played February 28.
LADDER:
1. Strathdale-Maristians - 3-0-1
2. Golden Square - 3-1
3. Sandhurst - 3-1
4. Bendigo - 3-1
5. Bendigo United - 2-2
6. White Hills - 2-2
7. Kangaroo Flat - 1-2-1
8. Strathfieldsaye - 1-3
9. Huntly North - 1-3
10. Eaglehawk - 0-4
ROUND 5 GAMES
Bendigo United v Huntly North (Jan 31)
Sandhurst v Bendigo (Feb 1)
White Hills v Eaglehawk (Feb 7)
Kangaroo Flat v Golden Square (Feb 8)
Strathdale v Strathfieldsaye (Feb 21)
