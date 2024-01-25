Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

Northern Rivers under-21 and 18 teams to contest VCCL finals

Updated January 26 2024 - 10:49am, first published 10:48am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri is part of the Northern Rivers' under-21 team on Sudnay.
Strathdale-Maristians' James Barri is part of the Northern Rivers' under-21 team on Sudnay.

THE Northern Rivers under-21 and under-18 teams will both be in action in Victoria Country Cricket League finals on Sunday.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.