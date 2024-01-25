Station One chasing another country cup win at Great Western

COUNTRY cups king Station One will take aim at a remarkable fourth title, when he lines up in the $50,000 Great Western Cup (1950m) on Sunday.
The Liam Howley-trained five-year-old was brave in defeat when third last start at Warrnambool while chasing a third straight race win in the $50,000 Woodford Cup, carrying the top weight of 59.5kg.
He will carry the same weight at Great Western.
His third at Warrnambool followed stirring front-running cup wins at Dunkeld and Traralgon in the latter part of 2023.
Those wins gave Station One a trio of career country cup victories following his success in the 2022 Kyneton Cup (2200m), run at Bendigo.
The son of Toronado and Alittleloose will again be ridden by Ballarat jockey Alana Kelly, who was aboard Station One for his wins at Dunkeld and Traralgon, and also last start.
A winner of five of 29 career starts and placed four times, Station One has accumulated $279,000 in prize money.
Nearly $90,000 of that has been earned in five starts this preparation, including a third in the $125,000 Kyneton Cup in November.
A win at Great Western would push him over the $300,000 mark.
The four-year-old mare Bolshoi Princess continued her solid preparation at Pakenham on Thursday night by running a fourth straight placing, when second behind the Maher-Eustace-trained Eight Martinis over 2000m.
Strong opposition for Station One is expected from the Symon Wilde-trained Jack Knows Best, second in his last three starts, and the Andrew Bobbin-trained Extra Elusive, to be ridden by Harry Coffey.
Coffey is chasing a third win in the Great Western Cup following success on Vianden in 2018 and Patch Adams in 2021.
Last year's cup was won by Beetwentynine for the trainer-jockey combination of Horsham's Paul Preusker and Christine Puls.
