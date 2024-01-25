Another strong offensive showing from Spirit in push for playoffs

THE Bendigo Spirit continue to keep their hopes of a long-awaited return to the WNBL playoffs alive after a home victory over the Canberra Capitals on Thursday night.
The Spirit made it four wins in their past five games with a 93-75 victory over the Capitals.
It was another strong offensive showing by the Spirit, who have scored at least 88 points in those four wins from their past five outings.
The Spirit have been playing catch-up all season after starting 0-4, but have almost got their record back on an even keel with Thursday night's victory now having Bendigo at 8-9 with four games remaining.
"There was certainly good patches tonight, but to Canberra's credit they kept coming at us," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said.
"They are a young group that plays with energy and a fear nobody attitude, which you have to really respect and they tested us today in multiple ways.
"I thought at times we made adjustments quickly and at times it took us a little long to make the adjustments required.
"But to the team's credit they continued to find ways to work their way through the game. We certainly found different formulas throughout the game that worked, whether it be KG (Kelsey Griffin) having a great patch in the fourth quarter, Willy (Alex Wilson) had a great patch in the third.
"Something the Spirit does really well is they are willing to find the hot hand and try to create offence for that player."
Captain Kelsey Griffin and Alex Wilson combined for almost half the Spirit's points between them with 23 apiece.
It was a milestone night for Wilson, whose three-pointer just before half-time brought up her 2000th career point in the WNBL.
As well as their 23 points each, Griffin also had nine rebounds, while Wilson also grabbed six rebounds and dished out four assists.
Mehryn Kraker's 12 points came from nailing four three-pointers.
The Spirit are back home at Red Energy Arena again this Tuesday night from 6pm to play the Melbourne Boomers.
