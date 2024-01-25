Bendigo music scene's Grim Fawkner set to hit the stage at Newstead Live

Former long-term Bendigo resident Tane Emia-Moore, aka performer Grim Fawkner, is among those who will take to the stage at this weekend's Newstead Live folk festival.
The artist, whose 2018 album The Withered Grapevine, was produced by Kasey Chambers, will appear on the free Live 'N Local stage in Panmure Street on Friday afternoon.
Fawkner, who has recently moved to Maldon, says the closure of the Blues and Roots festival, which had its final edition in 2022, has increased the importance of Newstead Live in the region.
"I'm sure most Bendigo acts would have it on their radar," he said.
"It's good there are still options for us to play at, as well as meet some out-of-town and international artists."
Newstead's Australia Day weekend institution this year features close to 40 acts on six stages within walking distance of each other around the tiny town, where impromptu performances and jams also often pop up.
Opening at 9am on Friday, the festival runs through until Sunday afternoon.
Festival director Kelly Skinner said there was something for everyone at the event, with new acts appearing, alongside old favourites who delight audiences of all ages.
Headlining musicians include Austral, Sam Buckingham, Fred Smith, the Tuck Shop Ladies and Greg Champion, she said.
Popular performers Apolline, Khristian Mizzi, JoJo Smith, Dingo's Breakfast, John Flanagan, Lucy Wise and The Royal High Jinx are also set to grace the stage.
Grim Fawkner said there were a lot of shows he was looking forward to this weekend, among them acts he has shared the stage with, including Luke Watt from Castlemaine and Sam Buckingham from the NSW Northern Rivers region.
While most people labelled Fawkner's music folk-country or blues, "they're wrong," the performer said.
Since moving to Bendigo from Melbourne a decade ago, his style has evolved and he now simply describes himself as a singer-songwriter.
"My music has changed to being a little more country, a little more folky - partly due to the influence of the Bendigo Blues and Roots and the Echuca Winter Blues festivals," he said.
Grim Fawkner plays at 4pm at the Panmure Street Live 'N Local stage on Friday, January 26.
For more information about the festival visit newsteadlive.com
