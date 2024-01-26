Alex Caldow hits two hole-in-ones only days apart

AS A FORCE to be reckoned with on the soccer pitch, Bendigo's Alex Caldow has had an addiction to scoring goals.
But in the past 12 months, the 24-year-old has picked up another addiction - golf - and a fetish for hole-in-ones.
Caldow lived out every golfer's dream by scoring a hole-in-one at Neangar Park Golf Club on Friday January 19.
Not to be outdone, he added another only three days later on the same course at Eaglehawk.
That neither was recorded during an official club competition was of no bother to the nine handicapper.
Caldow notched up his first golfing ace on the par three 10th (147m) with a seven iron and watched on with excitement as the ball sunk into the hole.
He followed up by mastering the par three 12th (151m) with a six-iron.
That he did not see.
Fortunately, his playing partners, Morten Hafkamp and Campbell Boyd , were able to capture the moment he discovered the ball had gone in on an iPhone.
"The one onn the Friday, I saw it roll on, but the second one, I didn't see it go in," he said.
"But as we got closer up towards the hole, I said to the boys, 'I think that might have gone in'.
"They were like, 'there's no way that's gone in'.
"I said, 'it's either gone in or it's gone out the back', as I got my rangefinder out and I looked at the green and there was no ball on there.
"We drove up and looked in the hole and it was in there. It was nuts.
"To top it off, it was my best ever score.
"While it doesn't really count as it wasn't in comp, I've still kept the balls.
"I'd love to have one in comp this week."
Putting the feat into perspective, the odds of any golfer making a hole-in-one are 12,500 to 1.
Two in the one round is considered a 67-million to 1 chance, with two in four days tipped to be only slightly less.
For Caldow, who was enticed into the sport in mid-to-late 2022 by, among others, his former soccer coach at Bendigo City and BASL club Eaglehawk Greg Thomas, golf has quickly become his number one sporting passion.
"I reckon I have been practicing three hours a day for the last six or seven months and I've finally got to a single-figure handicap.
"When the second (hole-in-one) went in, it really felt like all the practice had paid off.
"I started playing just before dad (Rod Caldow) passed away (in September 2022) and only started playing comp in January 2023.
"I practiced for about four months and then bought my own set of clubs and started playing socially.
"I thought I might as well get a handicap, so I started playing off 22.
"Thommo (Greg Thomas) is very handy, he got me in to play a few comp rounds with him and his mates, like Tim Williams and Nick Bell.
"Kris Mueck, who's the pro, has helped me so much.
"Basically, I'm addicted to it. The people at Neangar make it such fun - it's such a great environment."
While he harboured no early ambitions to pursue golf as a sport, Caldow has fond memories of following his father around the course at Bendigo Golf Club as a child.
"I would tag along with him; I had a five iron, nine iron, driver and putter and basically I would tee the ball up in the middle of the fairway and hit it, while dad was playing comp with his mates," he said.
"I can't recall a lot, but I think he played off 14 or 15. He would go down every two or three days and I'd follow him around with my set.
"I used to get frustrated that I couldn't hit it very far, but I was only eight years old.
"Now I'm addicted. I think I like it even more than soccer."
He credits lessons with Dean Dixon and Paul Power for sharpening his game and has now set his sights on ticking off a couple more golfing achievements.
"I want to get my handicap down to five by the end of this year and I want to get down to scratch before the end of 2025," said Caldow, who will continue his affiliation with Bendigo City this season.
After taking over the reins as a relief coach of City's under-14 squad last season, Caldow will this year continue as the club's under-15 coach.
