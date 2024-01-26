Kangaroo Flat searching for scalp as Bendigo East close in

Kangaroo Flat's improvement has been one of the stories of the 2023-24 Bendigo Premier League Bowls season.
From a 5-12 record last campaign, Flat finds itself in the top four, having won six out of ten games.
But they are yet to achieve one thing - beat a team on top of them.
All four of their defeats have been against the top three sides (Bendigo, Moama and South Bendigo).
They are presented with an opportunity to write that wrong on Saturday against ladder leaders Bendigo.
It is a crucial game for Flat, with Bendigo East nipping at their heels.
"This is going to be the big one," Flat selector Paul Moller said.
"We're good enough to get the job done on our home track where we hate to lose.
"We haven't beaten a side above us, so the challenge is to perform and knock off one the top sides like Bendigo, which I think we're more than capable of doing."
It begins a tough final month for Flat, where their finals credentials will be put on the line.
Following the Royals match, they face a dangerous Eaglehawk, a potentially virtual elimination final with the Magpies and Moama away.
"It's the second half of the season, so the importance of beating the sides around and on top of us become ever more vital to ensure you can make finals and have an edge in them," Moller said.
"We're in a tough battle with Bendigo East for that fourth spot, so we have to get the points in at least one of these games (Bendigo, Bendigo East and Moama) to make it."
Moama can leapfrog Bendigo into top spot if they win and the Royals falter at Flat.
Their impressive 83-65 victory against South Bendigo on its home rink last Sunday was the perfect way to restart after the Christmas break.
Eaglehawk's chances of finals are now only a mathematical possibility after their defeat at the hands of the Royals last round.
A chance for the bottom two sides to get a win on the board.
Square's brilliant start to the season, where they beat Moama at Moama, feels like a long time ago now.
Since that day, they've lost seven of eight but will go into this clash as firm favourites against the winless Woodies.
But they can expect a fierce contest, with the Woodies likely pencilling this clash in as their best opportunity for a win in 2023-24.
