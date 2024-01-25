Croquet newcomers continue impressive rise at Victorian Open

It is a sport that is slowly becoming increasingly popular with people of all ages.
Croquet is on the rise in Australia, and that is the case at Bendigo Croquet Club.
This weekend, two relative newcomers to the sport - Phil DeAraugo and Mandy Banks - prove that when they head to Cairnlea for the Victorian Croquet Open.
Both players only picked up a mallet four years ago, but that was the start of a meteoric rise, with the pair now holding a world ranking and DeAraugo ranked tenth in the state.
While it is Banks debut at the Open, DeAraugo will be playing for a second time, nonetheless he said he can't wait to get into it.
"It's the premier state championship for the year, so it's an exciting weekend for us, being still newcomers to the sport and playing at this level," DeAraugo said.
"We'll play around 12 games, each lasting around an hour.
"While it's a low-impact sport, you need to maintain your mental composure throughout the day, as the clearance between the hoop legs and the ball is about the width of a credit card - one slight miss and you'll likely lose the point."
The pair hopes to build on their recent success at regional events and push their case for state team selection, which will compete in Queensland this September.
"We've both been fixtured against a few people we haven't beaten before, so we definitely need to get our world ranking down and prove we can compete at a higher level to get into the state team," DeAraugo said.
Following the Open, DeAraugo will play in the prestigious President's 8s, widely regarded as Australia's second-biggest Croquet tournament.
With the talented rookie rising through the ranks of his newfound love, DeAraugo is urging others to give Croquet a crack.
"It's such a cheap and accessible plus strategic game, so anyone can play it," he said.
"Often we find people from other sports like tennis who might be getting a little too old but still have those competitive juices enjoy croquet because it's not a strength-based game and can be played at any age."
