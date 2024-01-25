Junior basketball spotlight on Bendigo for annual tournament

BENDIGO will be at the centre of junior basketball in the state over the next three days.
The annual Bendigo Basketball Association Junior Classic tournament tips off on Friday with more than 350 teams from across the state to compete.
The tournament will feature a total of 878 games in 24 divisions from under-12 to under-18 boys and girls, with the action beginning at 8am across the three days.
While the bulk of matches will be played at Bendigo's Red Energy Arena, games will be spread across nine venues and 23 courts.
As well as Red Energy Arena, games will also be played at Marist College, Maiden Gully, Girton Grammar, Catherine McAuley College, Bendigo South East, St Liborious, St Francis and Victory Christian College.
"We've got 354 teams coming this year, so it's probably the biggest tournament we've had in terms of numbers," tournament director Nigel Starick said this week.
"We've also got over 140 referees as well. More than half of the referees are coming from outside of Bendigo and it's a really good pool of referees, which adds to the tournament.
"We're up about 20 teams on last year, which is big for basketball, which has just gained so much momentum post-COVID.
"People are excited to be back playing and to see all the talent coming through from the under-12s up is really exciting."
With Australia Day falling on a Friday this year, the tournament is tipping off a day earlier than usual and running Friday to Sunday rather than Saturday to Monday as it has been accustomed to.
Among the 354 teams competing at the junior classic are 30 representing the Bendigo Braves.
Not only is the tournament, which is running for the 46th time, a showcase of junior basketball, but is an enormous economical driver for the city in terms of tourism dollars.
"It's huge for Bendigo... if you work on at least 350 teams with 10 players and at least two coaches you're looking at close to 4000 people and then families on top of that," Starick said.
"You're probably looking at 7000 people coming to Bendigo and then with spending on accommodation and food, it's just huge for our city."
This is Starick's first year as tournament director of the Bendigo Junior Classic having taken over from Martin Spottiswood.
The tournament culminates on Sunday evening.
Under-12 Boys
Coach - Tom Thorn
Under-12 Boys Div 2 Gold
Neville Thorn
Under-12 Boys Div 2 Blue
Warren Randall
Under-12 Boys Development Team Blue
Oliver Wells
Under-12 Boys Development Team Gold
Andrea Walsh
Under-12 Girls 1
Andrew Arundell
Under-12 Girls 2
Chris Novak
Under-12 Girls Development Team Blue
Shannon Geary
Under-12 Girls Development Team Gold
Dean Hargreaves-Pieta
Under-14 Boys 1
Alex Thorn
Under-14 Boys 2
Neil Burdon
Under-14 Boys 3
Tom Hayes
Under-14 Boys 4
Ben Kyle
Under-14 Girls 1
Ben Caruana
Under-14 Girls 2
Joe Aghan
Under-14 Girls 3
Alex Chapman
Under-14 Girls 4
Ben Edwards
Under-16 Boys 1
Jason Harvey
Under-16 Boys 2
Shaun Kennon
Under-16 Boys 3
Andrew Barker
Under-16 Boys 4
Jaksen Seymour-O'Brien
Under-16 Girls 1
Charlie Smythe
Under-16 Girls 2
Steven Cox
Under-16 Girls 3
Bree McLeod
Under-18 Boys 1
Ben McCauley
Under-18 Boys 2
Cathy Manderson
Under-18 Boys 3
Dean Hufer
Under-18 Girls 1
Ben Harvey
Under-18 Girls 2
Tanya Gill
Under-18 Girls 3
Ben Hall
