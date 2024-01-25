Leight's patient approach works with Perfect Peak

KYNETON hobby trainer Greg Leight admits to having his doubts early, but it appears the patience game is paying off with his five-year-old trotter Perfect Peak.
The gelded son of Peak and the mare Vari Perfect picked up his first win of the 2024 season and the fifth of his career from 35 starts at harness racing headquarters at Melton on Tuesday.
It was a reward for perseverance.
From humble beginnings as a $5000 yearling purchase, Leight admitted he did not know what to make of Perfect Peak to begin with, despite some obvious potential in respect to his breeding.
"I bought him as a yearling. He was advertised on the Trading Post and he was in there for weeks and weeks and weeks and I thought he was a nicely bred horse," he said.
"Every time I picked it (the Trading Post) up and looked at him I thought to myself, I like his breeding.
"I started to think there must be something wrong with him because he wasn't (for sale for) a lot of money.
"He was only up the road, so I jumped in the car one day and had a closer look at him and thought we'll buy him.
"He's done alright; he's won five now. There might be some more wins in him - we always seem to find a race he can win."
Progress was definitely slow early for Perfect Peak, whose mother is a half-sister to million dollar earner Sundons Gift.
"I broke him in as a two-year-old and gave him a couple of trials before I turned him out," Leight said.
"When I brought him back he gave him four or five races and thought he's not much chop; he was sort of stopping in his races.
"Anyway, I gave him another spell, but since then he's done alright.
"It took him a while to find his legs, but he has.
"He's by Peak, who, if you look at them, they go better with a bit of time under their belt and as they get older."
Driven by Greg's son Steve Leight, Perfect Peak's latest win came over the 1200m short distance.
It was both horse and trainer's first tilt at such a race and will likely continue to be a talking point for a while to come.
"I've never been in one before as there isn't many of them around," Greg said.
"I'm not sure if it's the way to go, but you don't mind winning them.
"I did say to Steve, 'don't mistake the laps will you'.
"I spoke to a few of the other trainers and they were all thinking the same thing.
"You have to be up there in the first couple in those sort of races to go any good.
"As it turned out, I think one, two and three for most of the run were the top three home.
"But it was all over pretty quick."
Perfect Peak is entered again this Monday at Melton, where he will be driven in a concession driver's race by Leilani Justice and has drawn gate two.
The win continued a good recent run for Leight with his small team of horses, with four winners from his last 14 starters.
While Perfect Peak accounts for two of those, a cause for plenty of optimism around the Kyneton stable have been the early performances of the young trotting gelding April Sun.
The talented son of Majestic Son finished his two-year-old season with two impressive wins and a fifth from only three starts late in the year and looks to have a bright future.
"He's been out for two or three weeks now and he'll have a month or so off, but we'll bring him back soon and have a good crack with him again," Leight said.
"Hopefully he goes on a bit, which, he shows enough ability here on the track to suggest he is going to be a bit better than average.
"Pleasingly, his wins were in very nice races. He's a nice little horse, hopefully he will go on and do a little bit."
April Sun debuted with a win in the $20,000 Breeders Crown 2YO Silver Trot at Bendigo's Lord's Raceway in late November and claimed his second victory in the $14,000 Maori Legend at Stawell in late-December.
