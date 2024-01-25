Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra
Preview

Athletes chasing glory at country field and track titles

By Nathan Dole
January 25 2024 - 11:04am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Two of Eaglehawk's young guns William Beaton and Daniel Chisholm completing a baton change in 4 x 100m relay at latest round of AVSL at Flora Hill. Photo by Tyler O'Keefe
Two of Eaglehawk's young guns William Beaton and Daniel Chisholm completing a baton change in 4 x 100m relay at latest round of AVSL at Flora Hill. Photo by Tyler O'Keefe

ATHLETES from many pockets across the state will be in Ballarat from Friday to contest the three-day Victoria Country field and track championships.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.