Athletes chasing glory at country field and track titles

ATHLETES from many pockets across the state will be in Ballarat from Friday to contest the three-day Victoria Country field and track championships.
Action starts at 11am on Australia Day.
First of Saturday's track events will be at 9.30am after the first of field flights begins at 9am.
Sunday's finale rolls on from 9am.
Eaglehawk's eyes are on holding all three trophies.
The Two Blues have captured the Margaret Saunders Country Cup as leading team the past six editions of the country titles.
At last year's titles the Borough marked a clean sweep of the trophies as they led the race for the David Kitt Memorial Trophy for men's teams and Ex-Athletes Cup for women's teams at Geelong's John Landy Field.
Greatest challengers to the Hawks are likely to be from Geelong Guild, South Bendigo, Athletics Chiwell and Wendouree.
This weekend's championships have drawn a Commonwealth Games gold medallist, several national champions, and many rising stars.
Among those competing will be three-time Olympian Kathryn Mitchell from Eureka Athletics Club in the open javelin.
Mitchell has home-track advantage and has an outstanding record.
Among her career highs were a mark of 61.82m to be sixth at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, and also competing at the Games in London and Rio.
A mark of 68.92m earned gold at the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast.
The field for the women's open javelin in Ballarat includes South Bendigo's Keely Trew.
A rivalry in the women's open shot put will be renewed as South Bendigo's triple national titleholder Emma Berg will be up against Albury's Xylavene Beale.
On the track Ballarat Harriers will be represented by Cooper Sherman in the open 100m, 200m and 400m.
A leading contender in the under-18 high jump will be Melbourne University's Liam Shadbolt.
Originally from near Swan Hill, Shadbolt did compete with Bendigo Harriers in Athletics Victoria Shield League before the move to Melbourne as a boarder and scholarship holder.
A squad of 60 will represent Eaglehawk at this meet.
Major strength of the Hawks' squad is not just the number of representatives, but also the versatility to compete in many disciplines and rack up the points.
A year ago the Borough scored 1545 points and achieved a medal haul of 39 gold, 46 silver and 44 bronze.
Key members of Eaglehawk's squad include Jorja Morrison, Cameron Greenwood, Terry Hicks, Olivia Graham, Abbey Hromenko, William Beaton, Cooper Richardson, Lewis McIntosh, Daniel and Dave Chisholm and four-time Paralympian Tim Sullivan.
The Hawks are likely to gain plenty of points through the 60-plus women's squad of Kathryn Heagney, Annette Major, Catherine Monahan, Jennifer Rusbridge and Julie Verga.
A key to South Bendigo's success is in the field events through the feats of Kai Norton, Jasper Seymour and Connor Wilson.
Two of Victoria Country's best at pole vault, Rhys Hansen and Emma Orme, will represent the Bloods.
South Bendigo's squad includes Carol Coad, Greg and Jake Hilson, Taryn Furletti, Oliver Muggleton, Trudy Haines, Joan Self, Chelsea Tickell, and Aaron, Jayne and Jemma Norton.
A record-breaker across recent rounds in AVSL, Rebecca Soulsby will compete for Bendigo Harriers.
Athletes to watch in a squad of 22 include Neil Shaw, Brett Gilligan, Hailey Stubbs, Jake Gavriliadis, and Caitlin, Eliza, Josh and Reeve Evans.
Bendigo University has Mike Bieleny, Nathan Crowley, Avery McDermid, Grace Mulqueen, Abbey Reid and Stephen van Rees to contest a range of distance runs.
