Goers remain alive in hunt for BDCA Twenty20 final berth

BENDIGO has kept itself in the hunt for a berth in the Bendigo District Cricket Association's Twenty20 grand final.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Goers improved to 3-1 with a six-wicket victory over White Hills at the QEO on Wednesday night.
The Goers join Golden Square and Sandhurst on 3-1 records behind ladder-leader Strathdale-Maristians, which is 3-0 going into its game against Kangaroo Flat tonight to complete round four.
The defeat leaves White Hills 2-2 and with one round to go puts an end to their hopes of finishing in the top two and playing in the final next month.
The Demons won the toss and batted first, but were under pressure early at 2-10 in the third over with both Ben Irvine (0) and Ollie Geary (4) having been dismissed.
Demons' X-factor Brayden Stepien later fell with the score on 50 for 25 off 20 balls when caught by Bailey George off Kieren Burns (1-9) in the 7th over.
From there it was a steady progression of wickets before the Demons were bowled out with three balls left unused in their innings for 115.
Demons' marquee player Mitch Winter-Irving playing for his former side was White Hills' top-scorer with 41 off 34 deliveries.
The spin duo of Malin Adikari (3-20) and James Ryan (3-11) took three wickets each for the Goers, who had few dramas chasing their target down.
Bendigo answered with 4-119, winning with 23 balls to spare.
The successful chase featured an unbroken 60-run partnership between Bailey Gorge (36 n.o.) and Joel Bothe (20 n.o.).
The Goers had been 4-59 in the ninth over when George and Bothe joined forces.
Bendigo's marquee player from Carlton, Andrew Poppa, earlier made a quickfire 30 off 16 balls that included five boundaries opening the batting.
Spinner Riley Fitzpatrick (2-27) was the leading wicket-taker for the Demons.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.