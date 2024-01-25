Marion, 81, went back to nursing during COVID. Now she has an OAM

At 78-years-old Marion Richardson stood in PPE swabbing noses and throats at the front of an hours-long line.
Grey eyed and grey haired, she had come out of retirement to join the army of nurses forming Bendigo's COVID-19 response.
She said it drew a fuzzy line on abiding to pandemic restrictions.
"I was technically an elderly person that was supposed to stay home," Ms Richardson said.
"But then I became an essential worker ... so it was almost in my favor to go back to work."
That period has now contributed to the three extra letters she can now put at the end of her name.
Ms Richardson was awarded an Order of Australia Medal (OAM) for service to the communities of Bendigo and Cohuna on January 26, 2024.
Beyond nursing, her spirit for community has spanned volunteering with refugees to singing in the cathedral choir.
"I feel very fortunate ... if not a little overwhelmed," Ms Richardson said.
For 13 months she stood at the Bendigo Showgrounds, and then Bendigo Health, sifting through six lanes of cars.
Ms Richardson "gave up a lot" during those long, "heavy days", but did not leave empty handed.
"The young staff I worked with were fabulous ... they were extremely supportive of me," she said.
"They educated me ... they showed me where to get my tatts, how to get on Tinder, which clubs to go to."
Ms Richardson arrived from the UK in 1966 after responding to an ad in the London Nursing Press flogging a position in a faraway land called Cohuna.
She said she was greeted by praying mantis, snakes, outdoor toilets, and a dairy farmer, Edward, who she married.
"I was a dairy farmer's wife ... but not a very good one," Ms Richardson said.
"I was better at having babies than milking cows. I found them frightening". They had seven children together, six of them daughters.
In 1982, Cohuna District Hospital had its first case of AIDS. The man had arrived home from San Francisco as news of the disease was first printed in newspapers.
He was treated in isolated, full barrier nursing. Ms Richardson still felt bad about it.
"We didn't know how it was transmitted. We didn't realise at the time that it was bloodborne," she said.
Ms Richardson thought of him when she returned to nursing during COVID-19, but really, "[he] is always on my mind", she said.
Ms Richardson hoped she had left a mark by "caring for others".
Around three years ago she helped a pair of Karen refugees gain their Australian citizenship.
"We had to learn all the questions that you have to pass. So I learned a lot through that as well," Ms Richardson said.
One of the women, an orphan, now viewed Ms Richardson as an almost "surrogate grandmother".
"I have helped them over the years, but really ... it has been a two-way street."
Ms Richardson hoped the OAM at the end of her name would serve as a legacy for her six daughters, as well as "surrogate" grandchildren.
"I do feel very proud," she said.
"But also, I feel I have got far more back than I have ever given."
