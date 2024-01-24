5000m victory for Bateson in Tuesday Night Series

THE multi-talented Jarrod Bateson raced to victory in the 5000m leg of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.
Racing for Bendigo Harriers, Bateson ran the 12 1/2 laps of the Retreat Road venue in 17 minutes 18.48 seconds.
Runner-up was University's David Cripps in 20:19 as Larry Abel was third in 22:11.
Now 35, Bateson is still running strong.
A great career in sport included football with Sandhurst, Bendigo Bombers and Natte Bealiba, and also some of the country's biggest triathlons.
Bateson competed in Ironman Cairns and Ironman Geelong.
On the footy front he is preparing for a second season as coach of Sandhurst FNC's under-18 boys team.
A long-time competitor in athletics, Greg Hilson added to his winning run in Tuesday night's 3000m.
The builder who runs for South Bendigo AC completed 7 1/2 laps in 11:32 as Eaglehawk's Trevor Kelly ran 11:53 to be second.
Fastest female was Nadene Macdonald from Bendigo Harriers in 15:29 to be sixth across the line.
It was a one-two result for Bendigo Little Athletics in the 1000m as Charlie Fells and Beau Blythman fought out a great finish.
Victory went to Fells in 3:21.80 from Blythman, 3:21.88.
Third placegetter was April Wainwright from University in 3:40.
Results from Tuesday's racing:
Club legend - BH Bendigo Harriers, BLA Bendigo Little Athletics, Eh Eaglehawk, SB South Bendigo, Uni. Bendigo University, Inv. Invitation.
Mixed 5000m:
Jarrod Bateson 35, BH 17:18.48; David Cripps 52, Uni. 20:19.73; Larry Abel 58, Inv. 22:11.11.
Mixed 3000m:
Greg Hilson 54, SB 11:32.96; Trevor Kelly 64, Eh 11:53.61; Josh Fagan 29, BH 12:40.07; Richard Marchingo 61, BH 13:34.52; Callen Bayliss 13, Uni. 15:21.63; Nadene Macdonald 44, BH 15:29.62; Kristy Kum Too 47, SB 15:33.46; Hunter Gill 75, BH 16:20.04; Charles Chambers 70, Uni. 17:08.74.
Mixed 1000m:
Charlie Fells 12, BLA 3:21.80; Beau Blythman 12, BLA 3:21.88; April Wainwright 12, Uni. 3:40.27; Kyle Hilson 27, SB 3:47.23; Jack Norris 13, Inv. 3:59.42; James Davenport 9, BH 4:04.90; Ronny Epps 8, Uni. 4:14.01; Diana Watson 46, BH 5:40.53; Leo Epps 6, Uni. 6:47.44.
