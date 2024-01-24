Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

5000m victory for Bateson in Tuesday Night Series

By Nathan Dole
Updated January 24 2024 - 4:39pm, first published 4:38pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jarrod Bateson impressed over 5000m on Tuesday night. Picture by Darren Howe
Jarrod Bateson impressed over 5000m on Tuesday night. Picture by Darren Howe

THE multi-talented Jarrod Bateson raced to victory in the 5000m leg of the A.L. Parker Electrical-backed Tuesday Night Series for athletes at the Flora Hill track.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.