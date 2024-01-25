Runner-up finish for Loddon Campaspe at tennis country championships

LODDON Campaspe has fallen just short of victory at the 2024 Tennis Victoria Inter-Regional Country Championships, despite team representatives emerging with plenty of singles and doubles tournament accolades.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Comprising a number of leading players from Bendigo and surrounding areas, the team was aiming to defend the crown it won at last year's championships at Yarrawonga Lawn Tennis Club.
Staged this year for the 68th time, the tournament brings together 11 Victorian country regions, competing in team and individual events.
About 250 players took part in the event at the Benalla Lawn Tennis and Croquet Club, which catered for players in under-12 to under-18 age groups, as well as 25-and-under, open, 30-49 and 50-plus age groups in singles, doubles and mixed doubles events.
In spite of a mighty effort, Loddon Campaspe missed retaining the crown, finishing second overall on 265.5 points behind Barwon on 303.
Goulburn was third on 258, with Mornington Peninsula fourth on 217.
Unfortunately, due to the rainfall on the final day of the championships, a few of the doubles events had to be abandoned, but not before a number of Loddon Campaspe players had made their mark with title wins.
Amra Fleming won the under-12 girls singles final 6-4, 6-3 over An'e Stojcevski (Barwon), while
Eli Kingma won the under-12 boys singles 7-6, 2-6, 11-9 over Lachlan Rae (Barwon).
Amra Fleming and Skylar Austin were a chance for the under-12 girls doubles, and so were Eli Kingma and Kade Starling in the under-12 boys doubles, before games were abandoned due to rain.
Starling and Austin also missed out on their under-12 mixed doubles final.
Rielle Armstrong was runner-up in the under-14 girls singles, beaten 3-6, 6-3, 10-7 by Lotti Macdonald (Barwon) in the final.
Armstrong and Casey Frankl had qualified for the under-14 doubles final, but once again rain played havoc with the scheduling.
In the under-16 events, Hayden Sims and Peter Pochettino were declared runners-up in the boys doubles, and Peter Pochettino and Maliha Dean were crowned runners-up in the mixed doubles.
In the 25-and-under events, Joshua Bavich won the men's singles final 6-1, 6-2 over his doubles partner Deagan Tomkins, before the two teamed up to win the men's doubles final 8-2 over Barwon duo Ryan Lee and Jamie Heaton.
It was the second straight year Tomkins had finished runner-up in the doubles.
Genevieve Bush won the 25-and-under women's singles final 6-2, 6-2 over Sophie Drake (South West) and had also qualified for the doubles final with Isabella Marchant.
Tomkins and Genevieve Bush qualified for the mixed doubles final.
After finishing runner-up last year, Danielle Bowles won the 30-49 women's singles with a 6-1, 6-3 win in the final over Wimmera's Cherie Wood.
Bowles and her sister Bronwyn Osborne made the final of the women's 30-49 doubles.
Brett Marchant made the final of the 50-plus mixed doubles event with partner Leanne Moore, but once again rain made sure the match was cancelled on the final day.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.