St Kilda City midfield-forward duo join South Bendigo

South Bendigo is continuing to re-shape its midfield after the departure of stars Nathan Horbury and Oscar White, with the club announcing a dual signing on Tuesday night.
St Kilda City midfield-forward duo Anthony Zimmerman and Matt McNaughton have joined the Bloods for the 2024 season.
Zimmerman - a midfielder who can play both inside and out - has moved to Bendigo for work and brings plenty of experience to a young Bloods squad, having previously played in the VFL for Collingwood along with Old Brighton and the Saints.
"Anthony (Zimmerman) has moved into town, and he can't wait to get involved," Bloods co-coach Steven Stroobants said.
"The footy club is trying to bring in good people who will stick around in the long term, and Anthony could be one of those guys.
"On the field, he's got a great ability at stoppage to get himself clear with a sidestep, so he'll definitely be in our starting rotations and push forward."
Zimmerman brings with him Saints teammate Matt McNaughton, who will still live in Melbourne but plans to travel up for training once a week and on gameday.
McNaughton could play a similar role to the injured Will Keck (leg), splitting his time between midfield and forward.
"He's an exciting player who likes to get on the outside and take the game on," Stroobants said.
"He's played a high standard in the Southern Football League, but he's really keen to get stuck in and experience country footy."
The pair trained with the Bloods on numerous occasions before Christmas and again on Monday night.
Stroobants has been impressed with how they've assimilated into the playing group.
"Their leadership and skill level has been impressive, but they arrived here not knowing anyone and came out of their shells straight away to help with our young fellas, which is a great sign," he said.
"Losing Horbury and White, we knew a couple of midfield positions needed to be filled, so we're pleased to have brought these two into the fold."
Zimmerman and McNaughton join a core of mid-20s players who Stroobants is hoping will step up even further this season, having lost some class and leadership in the off-season.
"We'll be looking at our older guys around the mid-20s like Brody Haddow, Brock Harvey and Isaiah Miller to drive the standard," he said.
"Brock has improved his fitness and is looking superb along with Isaiah.
"Overall, we're in pretty good shape, and most guys are on the track, so hopefully, we can get to round one unscathed and start with a few wins, as it will be a close year."
While Stroobants has plenty of experience in the top role, having coached Rochester between 2020 and 2022, it's Miller's maiden role as a senior coach.
Co-coaching can sometimes provide difficulties, but Stroobants said he and Miller have been on the same page since day dot.
"He's been super so far," Stroobants said.
"He learned his stuff from the same sort of programs I did, so we have similar thoughts on how we want to play footy.
"It's nice to be on the same page and have someone to lean on because coaching these days is nearly a full-time job."
