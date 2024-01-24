Man guilty of sexual exposure was 'just enjoying the train ride home'

A man caught masturbating on a V/Line train to Bendigo was lucky no-one had decided to mete out "summary justice", a Bendigo magistrate told him.
A year ago Joshua Bullock, who now lives in Melbourne, caught a train back to Bendigo, where he was staying, that left Southern Cross station at 7pm.
At around 8.40pm a witness noticed that Bullock had exposed himself and saw him touching himself while holding his phone in one hand, as if watching something.
The then-40-year-old, who the witness described as "greasy" and "lanky", with a bandage on his hand, then began to masturbate.
The witness, who contacted security, filmed a 12-second clip of Bullock.
After police were called Bullock was taken to the Bendigo police station, where he was found to have pornographic video on his phone.
The court heard on Wednesday, January 24 that he told police he had "a busy day in court" and was "just enjoying the train ride home".
Bullock had been in the County Court that day on an unrelated matter, his lawyer explained.
In addition to sexual exposure Bullock pleaded guilty to contravening an intervention order linked to series of Facebook posts he made in March and April 2023 directed at his former partner.
These included one that stated, "Dear Beauty, my number is still the same. Beast."
Defence lawyer Tim Glass argued the posts were "relatively minor breaches" of the intervention order in place against his client.
Mr Glass noted that Bullock's former criminal history dated back 20 years, and he had had "quite a spectacular re-entry into the criminal justice system".
Bullock, who was working towards securing employment, "fully accepts sexual exposure is completely against community standards and he shouldn't have done it," Mr Glass said.
His client didn't have mental health or drug and alcohol issues but had "simply made some very poor choices"m ge saud.
Magistrate Russell Kelly told Bullock his behaviour was "filthy" and "disgraceful".
"If you keep doing this, your bail in the County Court will be revoked," he said.
Bullock was convicted of both charges and fined $1500.
