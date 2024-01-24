Spirit strive to keep in touch with WNBL top four against Caps

THE Bendigo Spirit will be aiming to continue the momentum of a stirring interstate victory into their home clash against Canberra in the WNBL on Thursday night.
Thursday night's Australia Day Eve clash at Red Energy Arena against the Capitals rounds of the Spirit's most testing portion of their schedule, with it to be their sixth match in 18 days.
The Spirit are so far 3-2 through the 18-day stretch of games, with their most recent encounter a 95-74 win over Perth on Saturday night.
Not only was it the Spirit's first win in Perth since October of 2016, but it keeps their playoff hopes still flickering.
The Spirit head into Thursday night's game with a 7-9 record, while fourth position is being held by the Sydney Flames (10-8).
Thursday night's game will be the second in less than a fortnight between the Spirit and Capitals in Bendigo.
The Spirit defeated Canberra 88-66 on January 14 in a game that had been level at half-time before the Spirit broke away in the third quarter.
"For us it's about continuing to reinforce what it is we know we're capable of doing," Spirit coach Kennedy Kereama said on Wednesday.
"It was a great win over Perth last week and there's no reason why we can't replicate that on a regular basis.
"The morale around the group has been fantastic all year long irrespective of the knocks we've taken along the way.
"The group has stayed very locked in to the task at hand and my expectation for Thursday night is no different playing against Canberra."
Mehryn Kraker is coming off one of the best individual games by a Spirit player this season after igniting from three-point range against Perth last week.
Kraker's 27 points included shooting a superb eight-of-10 from three-point range, while also hauling down five rebounds and dishing out five assists.
"It just happened to be Mehryn's game last week and one thing our group is good at is that when someone is having a night out they are great at putting the ball in their hand as much as possible," Kereama said.
The Capitals are 4-11 and on the bottom of the ladder.
Thursday night's game, which is being played as part of the WNBL's second Fighting Period Poverty Round, will tip off at 6pm.
Fighting Period Poverty Round will feature eight games, with the aim of the round to "help address the shame, stigma and taboo surrounding periods and promote gender equality."
Spirit captain Kelsey Griffin will be among several WNBL players who will share their personal stories of the impact of menstruation and the need for more candid dialogue.
As part of the round the WNBL will team up with Boody to raise awareness and funds for Australian women and girls who go without period products.
