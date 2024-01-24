Two local hopes in Hanging Rock Cup field

A FIELD of 10 has accepted for this Friday's $30,000 Hanging Rock Cup, with two of the region's trainers targeting the 1800m feature race.
Macedon Lodge's Liam Howley will saddle up the four-year-old gelding Makalu, while Kyneton's Neil Dyer has accepted with Svaneke.
The traditional Australia Day cup race always generates plenty of interest from outside the region and this year is no exception.
Swan Hill trainer Austy Coffey will launch a two-pronged attack on the cup with multiple country cups winner Bannerton and Jefferson, with the former aiming for back-to-back victories in the race after a stirring victory at 'The Rock' last year.
Will Price will ride the six-year-old Bannerton after Harry Coffey took the reins on the gelding last year.
He will head into the race in good form following back-to-back seconds in the Nhill Cup on Boxing Day and Burrumbeet Cup on New Year's Day.
Strong country-based stables represented include Hanry Dwyer and Ben Brisbourne.
Kyneton trainer Dyer will be chasing his third Hanging Rock Cup victory and will pin his hopes on the in-form Svaneke.
The seven-year-old mare will be ridden by apprentice Jaylah Kennedy and has been placed twice in four starts this preparation, including her last run at Stawell.
"Without winning so far, she is having her best prep yet," Dyer said.
"She is racing in better class races and is going well.
"She'll be three weeks between runs, but we've kept her up to the mark without racing her."
Dyer previously won the race with his former stable star Mrs Bently in 2000 and Tonvenor in 2002.
"I've had plenty of placings in the race too - another win would be nice," he said.
Makalu will be one of two possible cup runners for Howley over the long weekend, with three-time country cups winner Station One among the nominations for Sunday's Great Western Cup (1950m).
1. Think 'N' Fly (trainer David Noonan/jockey Theodore Ladd) 60.5kg
2. Flying Basil (Jackson Pallott/Dylan Turner 59.5kg
3. Char (Ben Brisbourne/Alysha Warren (58.5kg)
4. Bannerton (Austy Coffey/Will Price) 56kg
5. Friday At Five (Henry Dwyer/Neil Farley) 56kg
6. Makalu (Liam Howley/Dean Yendall) 55.5kg
7. Disturbia (Emma-Lee and David Browne/Luke Riordan) 55kg
8. Svaneke (Neil Dyer/Jaylah Kennedy) 55kg
9. Crown Harmonium (Kelvin Bourke/Sheridan Clarke) 55kg
10. Jefferson (Austy Coffey/Rose Hammond) 55kg
