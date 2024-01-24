Central Victorian man faces 226 charges linked to child exploitation

A central Victorian man, Jake Dilan Fowke, has appeared in the Bendigo Magistrates' Court facing 226 charges related to child exploitation.
The matter was "very large" according to Ms Anna Carlander who appeared on behalf of the Commonwealth Director of Public Prosecution.
The informant division of JACET - the Joint Anti Child Exploitation Team - who laid the charges, incorporates both Victorian and Federal Police.
Both the prosecution and Mr Fowke's defence team sought an adjournment to allow further time to prepare.
Magistrate Jo Metcalf acknowledged that there was a "voluminous number of charges" and that there would likely be changes.
Mr Fowke appeared by videolink wearing a black shirt. He has not yet entered a formal plea.
A committal mention has been set for March and Mr Fowke's bail has been extended.
