Crucial Australia Day Eve clash for Diggers and Magpies

South Bendigo and Bendigo East will meet on Australia Day Eve in a crucial Premier League clash that will go a long way in shaping the fortunes of both clubs' campaigns.
The third versus fifth encounter will be a standalone fixture played at South Bendigo Bowls Club from 6.00pm, with the rest of round 11 fixtured in its traditional Saturday afternoon slot.
As we enter the final month of the home and away season, the Diggers are 16 points away from a double chance, and the Magpies sit just outside a finals berth.
While the Christmas break would have slightly dampened their momentum, the Magpies are on a roll, winning their last four matches as they look to storm into the finals from nowhere.
They weren't far away from beating the Diggers in round four, losing by only four shots while winning two rinks.
South Bendigo heads into the clash after suffering a disappointing 83-65 defeat to Moama that saw them lose touch with the top two.
With matches against bottom two sides Golden Square and Inglewood still to come on their roster, a win over the Magpies will have them right back in the hunt for that vital double chance.
