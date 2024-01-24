Bendigo Advertiser
Crucial Australia Day Eve clash for Diggers and Magpies

NS
By Nathan Spicer
January 24 2024 - 4:30pm
Bendigo East's Martin Lord (left) and South Bendigo lead Jamie Hoffman in action during last Sunday's Bendigo Campaspe Goldfields Region's Cancer Charity Round. Pictures by Enzo Tomasiello
South Bendigo and Bendigo East will meet on Australia Day Eve in a crucial Premier League clash that will go a long way in shaping the fortunes of both clubs' campaigns.

NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

