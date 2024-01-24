Outdoor movie night proves enchanting in Canterbury Park

Families have spent an enchanting evening at the movies at Eaglehawk's Canterbury Park.
Many were gathering on the final week before their children returned to school.
The movie was The Snow Queen and the Princess, in which characters Kai and Gerda battle ice spirits intent on freezing everyone.
It was all part of the ongoing Summer in the Parks program, which includes a host of free and cheap events in public spaces throughout Greater Bendigo.
Other events include the upcoming Australia Day celebrations along with music in the Mall and family fun days.
For more information, visit the Bendigo Summer in the Parks website.
