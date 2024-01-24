Bendigo Advertiser
Bendigo Advertiser's complete view of property
Home/News/Browse extra

United and Spring Gully through to EVCA T20 grand final

NS
By Nathan Spicer
Updated January 25 2024 - 7:36am, first published January 24 2024 - 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Spring Gully players celebrate following a wicket in Tuesday night's T20 semi-final against Sedgwick. Picture by Darren Howe
Spring Gully players celebrate following a wicket in Tuesday night's T20 semi-final against Sedgwick. Picture by Darren Howe

United has made its way through to a fifth EVCA T20 grand final in a row after a professional win over Sedgwick in Tuesday night's semi-final.

Subscribe now for unlimited access.

$1/

(min cost $8)

or signup to continue reading

See subscription options
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
NS

Nathan Spicer

Sports Journalist

Get the latest Bendigo news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.