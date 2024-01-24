United and Spring Gully through to EVCA T20 grand final

United has made its way through to a fifth EVCA T20 grand final in a row after a professional win over Sedgwick in Tuesday night's semi-final.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
Electing to bowl first, the Tigers restricted the Rams to 5-123 with opening bowler Mackenzie Whittle (2-17 off 4.0) leading the way, claiming the Ilsley boys (Bailey and Jordan) with two early scalps to have the Rams at 2-24.
Promotional player Ryan Grundy combined with Dustin Elliot to steady the ship for the Rams and the pair had a 60-run stand before the Huntly-North star was dismissed for 40 by Patrick Hartney (1-22 off 3.0).
Elliot went close to batting through the innings, falling just before the end for a well-compiled 42 from 40 balls.
Alec Robson hit a four and a six on his way to 20 not out to give the Rams a sniff.
That sniff became genuine hope when Bailey Ilsley (2-20 off 4.0) returned the favour on Whittle knocking his stumps over for a golden duck.
Tom Calvert (26) and Alex Code ensured there was no top-order collapse though, as they ground their way through the early overs at around a run a ball.
Ilsley dismissed Calvert with the Tigers still requiring 87 runs to win, but Golden Square skipper Liam Smith showed his class, making 32 not out to guide the Tigers home with two overs to spare, along with Code, who was eventually dismissed for 47 after hitting five boundaries and a six.
The Tigers are aiming for a three-peat of T20 premierships and their fourth in five years.
Spring Gully joins the Tigers in the decider in a rematch of the 2021-22 T20 grand final.
The Crows will be mightily confident after they continued their undefeated run in the format this season with a massive eight-wicket thrashing against Mandurang in the second semi-final.
The contest was over before the Rangas gave themselves a real chance with a top and middle-order collapse that saw them fall to 7-42.
Only one player in the top seven - Phillip Berry - made double figures (12) as gun bat Linton Colclough made a golden duck, and former Zimbabwean international Regis Chakabva was dismissed for four.
Strathdale-Maristians opening bowler Sam Johnston was the pick of the Crows cartel, taking 2-18 off 4.0, including the early scalps of Dylan Achison and Colclough.
James Fox (2-29 off 4.0) and Jesse Marciano (2-7 off 2.0) also picked up multiple polls.
The Rangas blushes were spared by its bottom order, with Justin Laird (18) and Charlton Hindle (23 not out) ensuring their side reached triple figures (8-102).
The chase posed little issue for the Crows.
Openers Marciano (25) and Johnston (16) were dismissed, but the ladder leaders in Division One were never in any strife as they hunted down the target of 103 in 14.1 overs thanks to Rhys Webb, who hit 46 not out of 33 deliveries.
The grand final will be played on Sunday, February 4.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.