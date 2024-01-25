New local service providing free phone and telehealth mental health support

The number of people using a new free mental health service in Bendigo has been gradually increasing since it started up last month, its managers say.
Bendigo's "Mental Health and Wellbeing Local", operated by Mind Australia, offers free, voluntary, easy-to-access help for people aged 26 and over to get mental health and wellbeing treatment, care and support, including people with substance use concerns.
The assistance is currently available during business hours via telehealth and telephone services, but the "local" is due to progressively increase its range of services over time, and find a permanent location in 2024.
In the next phases of service delivery, it will offer outreach followed by face-to-face support by appointment, and finally walk-in sessions.
Bendigo's is one of nine Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals that started operating around Victoria on December 13. Another is at Echuca.
The creation of the services was a "flagship reform" that came out of the Royal Commission into Victoria's Mental Health System, with the Victorian Government committing to deliver 50 of the facilities across Victoria by the end of 2026 to provide help "closer to home".
Bendigo Health and Bendigo Community Health Services were among the many organisations that made submissions to the 2021 royal commission calling for more local mental health promotion and support.
Service manager for the Greater Bendigo, Campaspe and Loddon region local, Lisa Henderson, who grew up in Echuca, said it meant a lot to be bringing the service to the region.
"Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals are providing support for people in the Greater Bendigo, Loddon, Campaspe regions who are struggling with a range of issues," she told the Advertiser.
"People can pick up the phone and call us to get immediate free and confidential support.
"Financial pressures, homelessness and housing insecurity, issues with alcohol and other drugs, lack of services, family issues, and social isolation are some of the key factors impacting people's mental health and wellbeing in the region."
"Some people calling may be experiencing psychological distress and want some support - and sometimes people just want to know where they can get this or that service and can we help them connect to them?"
Mind Australia's Local Services establishment manager John Bamborough said feedback from those who had been using the locals in both Bendigo and Echuca had been positive, with users reporting they had more of a plan for moving forward and a better knowledge of the support services available to them as a result.
"The number of community members calling to access telehealth supports has been increasing steadily since service commencement," Mr Bamborough said.
"As the range of services increase, so will the number of staff such as community mental health workers, alcohol and other drug (AOD) clinicians, and peer support workers who draw on their lived and living experience of mental health and/or AOD issues and psychological distress."
For free Mental Health and Wellbeing Local support, call: Bendigo (03) 5497 5600 or Echuca (03) 5412 6600.
Mental Health and Wellbeing Locals are not crisis services. In an emergency call Triple Zero (000).
For 24-hour crisis support, call Lifeline on 13 11 14.
Aboriginal and Torres Straits Islanders can also call 13 YARN on 13 92 76.
Help is also available from key regional health organisations, including Bendigo Health, Echuca Regional Health, The Salvation Army, Bendigo District Aboriginal Cooperative, and Thorne Harbour Health for LGBTIQA+ support.
