Former Marong businessman guilty of defacing cell at Bendigo courts

A man who was running a now-closed water tank business in Marong and who was nabbed with drugs during a police welfare check has pleaded guilty to defacing a cell at the Bendigo Law Courts.
Michael Sullivan, 47, had been charged with wilful damage of a custody area while he was being held in October 2023. He also pleaded guilty to two drug-related charges.
A search by police of Mr Sullivan's car, in which he was sleeping, found false plates, a black bag with drug paraphernalia, a large amount of cash, two bags of methylamphetamine and three vials containing GHB.
The wilful damage charge was linked to Mr Sullivan scratching a number seven into the surface of a cell at the Bendigo Law Courts when he was there in October 2023.
A further 23 charges, linked to a separate incident, have been adjourned for mention in February.
The court heard he was severely assaulted in September 2023 and during hospital treatment doctors found a cancerous brain lesion, which was not from the attack.
Mr Sullivan's lawyer said the scale of drug possession was "by no means high".
The accused said he had not been a user, although he admitted the drugs were "definitely in the car".
The court heard the affect of the tumour on Mr Sullivan's memory was unknown.
His lawyer also said he had a large amount of cash because he was the operator of a business.
The court heard the wilfil damage was also "very, very low end" after Mr Sullivan was bored sitting in the cell, and that he stopped immediately when asked by court staff.
Mr Sullivan will return to court in February for sentencing and mention on the 23 remaining charges. His bail conditions will continue to that date.
