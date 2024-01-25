Bendigo Advertiser
Luxurious family living

By Feature Property
Updated January 25 2024 - 4:33pm, first published 4:32pm
4 BED | 2 BATH | 2 CAR

  • 9 Park Village Terrace, Strathfieldsaye
  • $1,250,000
  • AGENCY: McKean McGregor
  • CONTACT: Jayden Donaldson 0437 177 379 or Michael Brooks 0418 135 444
  • INSPECT: By appointment

Originally built as a display for Glen Loddon Homes, this stylish home is directly adjacent to Park Village Terrace Playground, and walking distance to childcare.

