Luxurious family living

Originally built as a display for Glen Loddon Homes, this stylish home is directly adjacent to Park Village Terrace Playground, and walking distance to childcare.
The landscaped front garden is low-maintenance and the facade offers a contemporary and sophisticated welcome.
The front door opens into an entry hall while the double garage also has internal access.
Also near the front are the spacious study and the main bedroom which has a walk-in robe and a large ensuite with two vanities, a walk-in shower and a separated toilet.
Also at the front you'll find the formal lounge.
In the centre of the home there is a spacious open-plan kitchen, living and dining room, and the kitchen includes a butler's pantry. From the kitchen, glass sliding doors lead to an outdoor dining space.
From here, clear safety fencing keeps little ones out of the pool unsupervised along with a second covered entertaining area inclusive of an open fireplace.
Back inside the home, from the central living room a second hallway takes you to the children's wing which has three bedrooms (each with a built-in robe), a family bathroom, a powder room, the laundry, and a rumpus room.
