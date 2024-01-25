Light and bright delight

Completed in September 2021 this four-bedroom family home is in a five star Maiden Gully location.
This address is just moments from Marist College and Maiden Gully amenities, or a quick 10-minute drive into Bendigo's CBD.
The layout includes at least three bedrooms, plus a home office or fourth bedroom. It also has two bathrooms, an open plan living area, a separate home theatre room, and a covered rear deck for outdoor entertaining. In the centre of the home, the kitchen features a 900mm 5-burner gas cooktop, a black sink and tapware, and a walk-in pantry with floor-to-ceiling shelving.
The main bedroom includes a walk-in robe and an ensuite.
The other two bedrooms include built-in robes and are near the family bathroom which does have a bath, along with a good-sized laundry with storage capacity and a separate toilet.
The home also has ducted gas heating, evaporative cooling, a 5,000L water tank, three-step cornices, landscaped gardens, and irrigation in the rear yard.
The two-car garage with a wide roller door is at the front of the home and it has internal house access, while the additional driveway provides off-street parking for multiple vehicles. And at the rear there's a separate 4.5x7m shed with power, trailer access and two roller doors.
