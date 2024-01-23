Business locked down after alleged attacker went to ex-girlfriend's work

A man accused of domestic violence and forcing an Echuca business to be put into lockdown to protect his former partner has been released on bail with strict conditions.
$1/
(min cost $8)
or signup to continue reading
The Bendigo Magistrates' Court heard the 19-year-old from NSW had multiple dealings with the police on January 16 after turning up at the home and workplace of a young woman he had previously dated for two years.
The court heard, while the young man appeared in the dock, that the woman had ended the relationship in October, 2023, with an intervention order put in place in November.
He is accused of punching her hand, grabbing her arm and threatening to kill her while he was in her home without invitation.
He is also alleged to have kicked the door of her workplace after her boss asked him to leave.
During a more than 16-hour episode he is alleged to have, at different points, said he "just wanted to talk" but that he could " kill her", broke down sobbing next to her bed and had to be coaxed out by the young woman's mother.
Police were called around 7.15am about about the man who was "causing issues" and they were called again by work colleagues just after 9.05am when it was alleged they could hear him ringing her phone.
At 12.30pm he turned up at the Echuca business and was asked to leave by the young woman's boss, after which he hit the front door and the office was put into lockdown.
Police at that point arrested and bailed him. He was later found asleep on a couch at the young woman's house where he was rearrested, later stating he couldn't remember anything of the incidents.
The court heard that Victoria Police were concerned about the risk the young man posed to the complainant but commended the man's mother for her "zero tolerance" for any violence.
She told the court she would call police whenever required and that she had herself called police twice on January 16 and was in contact with the complainant and her mother.
Police prosecutor senior constable Matthew Hendry told the court the young man had no prior convictions.
He said wanted to make it clear to the accused that, "this relationship is over".
The man had been "emotionally overinvested" and the complainant had been "incredibly clear" she wanted to the relationship to end, Mr Hendry said.
The man's defence lawyer told the court he suffers from ADHD, anxiety, PTSD, borderline personality disorder, depression and OCD.
The court also heard the man was off his medication at the time of the alleged domestic violence.
The lawyer also said he had had a "very frank conversation" with his client, telling him that police would be willing and ready to respond if any further breaches were reported.
The man, who has spent six days in custody before his court appearance, has consented to a full no contact intervention order without admissions.
Magistrate Jo Metcalf said she would impose very strict conditions which the court would expect to be "complied with to the letter", including twice weekly reporting to police, a curfew and to reside at a NSW address.
He will next appear in court in Echuca in April.
For help, you can contact:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.